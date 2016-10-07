Queen finds golf isn’t a big leap

Summit Christian Academy senior Carlie Queen has grown up around golf, much as she has around track and field. While she took to the latter right away, it took her a while for her to get into the former.

“When I was in third grade, I did a few camps and stuff but I never got into it too much,” Queen said. “Then (her father) said golf is in a different season, so when you get into high school you can join the golf team.”

Queen took her father’s advice, and soon she was excelling at another sport. Although still better known as a three-time state high jump champion and one of the top junior jumpers nationally, she can now also claim to be a two-time state tournament golfer.

Queen earned a second trip to the Class 1 state tournament Monday by shooting an 89 and placing sixth in a sectional tournament at Paradise Pointe in Smithville. Last fall Queen was SCA’s first state qualifier; this year she’s part of the Eagles’ first multiple entry since Sarah Blumer also qualified after finishing tied for 16th.

Queen can appreciate the progress both her and the Eagles have made since SCA fielded its first girls golf team her freshman year. The team consisted of herself, two sisters and a coach, which happened to be her father, John Queen.

“It’s been pretty cool to see four years later that we have two girls going to state,” Queen said. “It’s been really cool to see that develop.”

Queen’s game has developed that time, too. An 83 she shot her junior year remains her lowest round in competition. Her best this year is an 84 she shot while taking second in a tournament at Drumm Farm in Independence. She hasn’t had many high finishes in tournaments she said, because she and her teammates are constantly competing against much bigger schools.

“Other than districts, sectionals and state, all of our tournaments are with Class 2 teams,” Queen said. “They’re a lot more difficult.”

The sectional tournament proved difficult this year, Queen said, because she struggled with her putting. At the same time, she didn’t think it would keep her from moving on.

“It was pretty rough for me honestly, it was one of my worst rounds,” Queen said. “But I knew even if I had a bad day I would probably qualify, so I wasn’t too worried about that.”

Queen has learned not to worry and stew over every errant shot, and she says that approach has helped in her jumping. When she misses on her first attempt, she can shrug it off and focus on the next one. It’s an attitude that helped her capture a third-straight Class 2 girls high jump state title last spring and clear 5 feet 9 ¾ inches in last summer’s USATF Junior Championships.

“I think golf has really helped me with my track,” Queen said. “I think it’s taught me a lot mentally because in golf you have to have a very short memory of mistakes and I’ve never been good at that. But I think that’s really helped me.”

Now Queen would like to help herself to a medal, something she wasn’t able to do in her first trip to state, when she shot rounds of 92 and 97 and tied for 46th at 189 at Twin Hills Country Club in Joplin. This year’s tournament will take place Monday and Tuesday in at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield, and the top 15 individuals will receive medals and all-state honors.

“I’m thinking if I can score low 80s both days, I’m hoping that’s enough,” Queen said. “I had a rough round at state last year but this year I’m really hoping to get a medal. That’s been my main goal all year.”