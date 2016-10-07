Titans win with a good tip

Given a choice, Lee’s Summit West setter Santana Lewis would rather not tip a volleyball over the net. It’s not something she feels very comfortable doing.

But sometimes, you don’t have a choice.

The Titans needed a tip from Lewis as they played for the deciding point Tuesday in a Suburban Gold Conference battle with Blue Springs in the Titan Fieldhouse. Lewis made the tip, the Wildcats couldn’t return it, and West had a 19-25, 25-19, 25-23 victory thanks to a move she’s loathe to make.

“She hates it,” West volleyball coach Jennifer Morgan said. “She’s used to running a 6-2 (offense) and she’s not able to tip or attack the ball. Typically she does it when her friends on her team pass her tight and she has to. We’ve been working with her doing it more often and when she does it 99 percent of the time she’s been getting kills.”

In a set that was back and forth from the start, West took a 19-18 lead with three straight points and battled through five ties and three lead changes. Blue Springs held a 23-22 lead but the Titans reeled off the last three points, ending with Lewis’ tip that landed in the middle of the floor and went off a Wildcat and into the net.

“I heard my teammate Amelia (Bushek) say ‘tip’ and I was like, might as well,” Lewis said. “So I threw it and it worked.”

Nothing worked for the Titans in the first set. Brooke Reed, Blue Springs’ powerful outside hitter, was finding holes all over the floor in the Titans’ defense as the Wildcats rolled out to a 15-5 lead. West did pull back within 20-16 before the Wildcats put it away with a 5-1 run.

“We just came out the first set and we had no energy,” Lewis said. “It was like everything they did we were like, oh maybe we can get that, maybe we can’t. But in the second game we just came out and we had energy and we had momentum and I think that really helped us.”

West never trailed in the second set after opening with a 6-2 run, the last three points coming off aces by Erin Waltz. Blue Springs stayed close and trailed 19-18 before the Titans closed the set with a 7-2 run that included a block and three points from senior Kayla Brumley.

Morgan credited the turnaround more to her players than any coaching strategy she had to offer.

“Sometimes it’s better to just let the girls help each other out, and pick each other up, because I told them everything I could tell them,” Morgan said. “For them to work their way out of a difficult situation is a good learning experience for them.”

Brumley and Baylie Andersen had seven kills each to lead the Titans, who improved to 11-11 overall and 4-6 in the conference. Waltz had six kills and four aces and Lewis dished out a team-best 31 assists.

JAGS TOP TIGERS: Lee’s Summit lost to Blue Springs South 25-10, 25-17 in a conference match at . Claire Wagner and Randi Johnson had five kills each to lead the Tigers, who fell to 6-15 overall and 1-8 in conference. Blue Springs South, 25-3-1 and 10-0, clinched a share of the conference title with the win.