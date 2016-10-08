Rezoning approved for $212 million Paragon Star

Developers for Paragon Star — a $212 million living, retail and soccer center to be built at Interstate 470 and View High Drive — expect to break ground this fall after more than five years of preparation.

Bill Brown, part of the development team put together by Lee’s Summit businessman Flip Short, announced a November construction start during a public hearing on rezoning 120 acres at the northeast corner of the intersection.

On Oct. 5, the Lee’s Summit City Council voted 6-1, with Dave Mosby voting no and Phyllis Edson absent, to approve rezoning to allow the mixed-use development, which will include about 200 apartments and a hotel. It also approved the layout of the soccer complex.

The final layout for the retail and apartments will require additional public hearings and votes.

Short and his team were selected by the city to develop the property nearly six years ago.

Since then, the city and Short have been negotiating on designs, tax-increment financing and extending an existing transportation development district to pay for infrastructure.

At the Oct. 5 meeting, Councilman Chris Moreno asked Brown about his greatest concern.

“The issue for me, is you (the council) getting cold feet at some point,” Brown said.

Christine Bushyhead, attorney for Paragon Star, said it was taking a long time to put together because of its complexity, but in other areas of the country, that wouldn’t be seen as a problem.

“We have a march we’ve been on, and we just keep marching,” Bushyhead said.

Moreno asked about competition from a similar project to be built in Grandview. Both already have agreements with soccer clubs for using the fields during the week.

The real fight will be in getting regional tournaments, Brown said.

Brown said that Paragon Star has a better location and will offer superior amenities, including artificial turf on its fields and a connection to biking and hiking trails.

It is also near the Cerner development, which could bring customers to its retail and entertainment areas and tenants for apartments.

“One-hundred-thousand vehicles a day and a Lee’s Summit address: That means something,” Brown said. “When I look at the competition’s project, we’ve got the better project.”

Brown and Bushyhead said they’re confident they’ll soon obtain permits from the U.S. Corps of Engineers and the Federal Highway Administration.

The Corps has to approve the project, which affects wetlands and the Little Blue River that runs through the site. State and federal highway officials need to sign off on improvements to handle traffic to Paragon Star.

The council also discussed issues with lighting and additional traffic on the I-470 interchange. Traffic studies showed a need for replacing the interchange. The plan at this time is for a four-lane diverging diamond.

The development is a joint project with the city, which owns about 77 acres that will be become soccer fields. The land ultimately will be sold to a community improvement district that will operate the sports complex.

The council already has approved the TIF and special tax districts, and is close to finishing details of a contract for operating the TIF. That contract is scheduled for a vote on Oct. 20.

“We can begin excavating and moving dirt around, and later come in with the rest of the plan,” Bushyhead said.