Titan girls tennis team celebrates first state berth

Lee’s Summit West had already notched wins over the three other teams competing in Saturday’s Class 2 team sectionals and quarterfinals at Park Hill South. That didn’t give Titans coach Todd Wilson or his team a false sense of security.

“A lot of times you could be successful earlier in the year and then things can turn around later in the year,” Wilson said. “That wasn’t the case on Saturday.”

What the Titans did was play as well, if not better, in rematches with Blue Springs South and Park Hill South and won the school’s first ever berth in the Class 2 team tournament. After beating Blue Springs South 5-0 in the sectional, West claimed its spot in the final four with a 5-3 win over Park Hill South in the quarterfinals.

“Our girls played well early in the year and when we played them again when it mattered most, they just played exceptional tennis,” Wilson said.

Wilson said that started against Blue Springs South, when the Titans won all three doubles matches to springboard them into singles. The key to the win, he said, was sophomore’s Kennedy Cross’ 6-1, 5-7, 6-1 victory over the Jaguars’ Julian Hanson in No. 6 singles.

“That was a great win,” Wilson said. It was really her first time in such a big moment and she stepped up incredibly for us.”

West expected a tight match against Park Hill South after beating the Panthers 6-3 earlier in the year. The Titans again swept the doubles matches, but many of the singles matches were back-and-forth battles.

A 6-1, 7-5 victory by Pranathi Gannavaram over Chloe Norris at No. 2 singles proved pivotal, and the Titans clinched the win when Megan Demo beat Addy Norris 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.

“Addy was a girl who had beaten her early in the year,” Wilson said. “(Demo) knew she would have to play well to beat her, and she played as well as she’s played all year.”

Gannavaram and Kelen Caskey also qualified for the Class 2 state doubles tournament, beating Blue Spring South’s entry 6-2, 6-1 in the sectional.

West, 17-4, will meet Springfield Central Thursday morning in the Class 2 team semifinals, which take place at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield. The doubles tournament begins Friday. The Titans beat Springfield Central 5-3 three weeks ago in a tournament at Columbia.

But first, the Titans were ready to celebrate being the first team, boy or girl, from the school to reach the final four. They are also the first since Lee’s Summit North won the Class 2 team title in 2013.

“The girls were extremely excited, I was extremely excited,” Wilson said. “It was just a lot of fun to see all our hard work pay off.”