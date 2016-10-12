Summit Christian overpowers Butler for second league title

On the coldest night of the season so far, Summit Christian Academy head coach Dalton Vann received an ice water bath from his players, and he didn’t mind the chill.

Vann was ready to celebrate Friday night, as were the Eagles. SCA had just clinched its second straight Crossroads Conference title with its seventh straight victory, a 49-26 triumph over Butler on the Eagles’ home field.

“I’ll take another one,” Vann said of the ice bath. “I’ll take another one and another one and another one. It’s awesome. It’s a great feeling. These kids set out to do something, and they did it. Work ain’t done yet. We’ve got some things we’ve got to do.”

The Eagles, now 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the Crossroads, showed off their power on offense. Even with running back Jon Scire out with a knee injury, the running game suffered no ill effect. Brett Campbell racked up 96 yards with two touchdowns and added an interception on defense. Malek Looney added 56 yards on the ground.

“The whole backfield is doing their job,” Vann said. “But guess what, they can’t do it without the line. Nobody wants to talk about the line. They’re bigger, faster, stronger. Sam has time to throw, and the running backs have holes. That’s why we are where we are. They’re doing a great job.”

Quarterback Sam Huckabee went 13-for-17 for 194 yards. He scored the first two touchdowns of the game with his feet, breaking tackles on both runs and powering through the Butler defense.

Tanner Diehl pulled the Bears within 14-7 in the second quarter with a 3-yard run.

Huckabee pushed the lead back up to 21-7 on the next drive, connecting with Zach McConnell on a 45-yard pass, having plenty of time to throw.

The Eagles took advantage of a short field after Campbell’s interception. A play-action call left Joshua McConnell wide open in the end zone for Huckabee with a minute before halftime.

Butler, 6-2 and 2-1, scored right before halftime, and right after, to pull within 28-20 in the third.

But the Eagles answered with good field position from Josiah Vigliano’s kickoff return to the Butler 30. Two plays later, Campbell scored from 13 yards out to make it 35-20.

“You like a ballgame were you want to play,” Vann said. “They had to play tonight. And they played tonight with strength, and they played with courage. They had some adversity, but we got through it. That’s the thing about our team now. They’re grown up. Their heads aren’t going down anymore.”

Eating up half of the fourth quarter with a single drive, the Eagles marched 78 yards with 11 plays. Joshua McConnell effectively sealed the game with a 7-yard touchdown run.

“The most important (drive) was the one going this way in the fourth where we held it and held it and held it,” Vann said. “We didn’t throw the ball one time. Weren’t going to. We were going to pound this thing, we’re going to muscle this thing in. We’re going to put our will on them. And that’s what we did.”

Vigliano broke up a pass play from Kaleb Kauffman on fourth-and-23 to give the Eagles the ball on the Butler 19. On the next play, Campbell made it 49-20.

SCA finishes the regular season Friday at Lighthouse Christian in Ozark, Mo., before heading into Class 2, District 7 play, where the Eagles currently sit in the top spot.