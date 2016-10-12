Titans sweep team titles at conference cross country meet

Lee’s Summit West swept the girls and boys team titles at the Suburban Gold Conference cross country meet Saturday at Lake Jacomo.

West’s girls edged Blue Springs South, the No.1-ranked team in the state, 47-56 and remained undefeated against Missouri competition this season. West’s girls were led by freshmen Addie Mathis placing sixth and garnering first team All-Conference honors with a time of 20:03 in the 5-kilometer race.

Other Titan finishers included Jana Shawver placing eighth in 20:14; Alex Marko ninth in 20:20, Madison Hulsey11th in 20:33, and Amanda Berkstresser 13th in 20:38. Shawver, Marko, Hulsey and Berkstresser were named to the second-team All-Conference team.

The conference championship is the 11th in school history and first since West moved to the Gold Conference three years ago.

“I was very pleased with how our girls held together and worked as a team on the last mile of the race,” West girls cross country coach Jesse Griffin said. “This win took an entire team effort across the board.”

Lee’s Summit North’s Sydney Allen placed fifth to lead the Broncos, who took fifth with 91 points. Lee’s Summit was seventh at 202.

West’s boys topped Blue Springs 40-46 for the team title, with Lee’s Summit North third with 51. Ben Burnett finished third in 16:46.5 to lead the Titans, who also placed Jimmy Dietrich (seventh), Alex Geohegan (ninth) and David Treece (10th) in the top 10.

Matt and Drew Reis placed fourth and fifth to lead Lee’s Summit North. Lee’s Summit finished sixth with 164 points.