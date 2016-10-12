Pitching combo propels Titans to first district title

Early in the softball season, Lee’s Summit West pitchers Jordan Weber and Daphne Plummer approached coach Eric Doane with an intriguing idea. Instead of each of them always throwing complete games, why couldn’t they work as a one-two punch?

“I had been thinking about it anyway, but when those two kids came up to me and recommended that, it gave me comfort knowing that if I make the change they’re bought in,” Doane said.

Doane didn’t always use the two in tandem, but when the Titans faced Belton Saturday for the Class 3 District 13 title, he saw it as a good idea as the they clung to a one-run lead in the late innings. Weber struck out 12 over the first two innings, and Plummer gave up one hit over the last two as the Titans held on for a 2-1 victory over the Pirates at Grandview.

Weber, a sophomore, and Plummer, a senior, helped the Titans claim the first softball district title in school history by combining to hold Belton to four hits while striking out 14. Weber allowed three hits to go along with her 12 strikeouts and other than a leadoff double by Avery Hobson in the first inning and a home run by Madison Hunsaker in the third, never allowed Belton to mount a threat.

“All my pitches were working and Sydney (Gardner, West’s catcher) called a really good game,” Weber said. “We connect when we’re pitching and catching together.”

Weber, though, can have control issues, Doane said. So when the Titans came to the sixth inning with a 2-1 lead, he wanted his senior in the circle.

“We bring Daphne in because she’s a control pitcher, a pitch to contact groundball pitcher,” Doane said. “And I can’t afford to have walks. Jordan’s a great pitcher, but she’s got a lot to learn and we’ve rode her pretty hard all year.”

The Titans had their own problems with Hunsaker, a senior who has committed to play for Missouri State. West wound up with 11 hits, but the Titans struggled to string any together outside of the third inning.

After Hunsaker’s homer put Belton on top in the third, the Titans scored their two runs on four hits in the bottom of the inning. Carli Weber reached on a one-out infield single, and Plummer followed with a single that just eluded Belton’s center fielder. One out later, Makenzie McAtee drove both home by lofting a ball to shallow right field for a double.

“When my teammates ahead of me get on base they get me fired up and it makes me want to do better,” said McAtee, who went two for three at the plate. “It’s just finding any way on base and moving runners as best you can.”

“We hit some dinkers,” Doane said. “We didn’t pound the ball for two runs, but we put the ball in play and that’s what good teams do.”

Belton, 22-4, is also a good team, and the Pirates made one last threat in the seventh when Avery Hobson beat a high throw from shortstop Addison Besermin and Macee Austin followed with an infield single.

Hunsaker followed with a shot toward Besermin and Hobson crossed home with what appeared to be the tying run. But the umpires ruled that Hobson interfered with Beseremin’s ability to make a throw home as she crossed in front of her and was ruled out.

“From my angle it was a great call,” Doane said. “My shortstop came through to make the play and the runner prohibited her ability to make a routine play.”

West reached the district final on Friday with a 5-1 victory over Lee’s Summit in the semifinals. The Titans scored all their runs in the first, two of them on a homer from Maddie Harris. Lee’s Summit, the Class 4 state champion in 2013 and 2014 and a quarterfinalist last season, was held to two hits and finished the year 13-13.

West, 22-7, moves on to meet Blue Springs, 22-5, in a Class 4 sectional today in Blue Springs. The Suburban Gold Conference rivals split their two games this season.

Doane and the Titans are just thrilled about getting out of districts for the first time.

“This is a big statement for this program, where we want it to go,” Doane said. “I couldn’t be more proud of these girls. It’s a great group of kids and they really love playing together. Makes my job easier.”

BRONCOS FALL IN FINAL: Lee’s Summit North’s season came to an end with a 3-1 loss to Blue Springs in the Class 4 District 14 final at Adair Park in Independence. The Broncos finished the year with a 20-8 record.