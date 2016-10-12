Unk’s burgers best in town, voters say

If you go

What: Unk’s Burgers

Location: 240 Oldham Parkway

Phone: 816-600-2277

Hours: 11 a.m.–8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday and Saturday

Our take on the food:

The “Bodacious Baked Bean Burger” leaped off the menu at me, for both its alliterative and superlative description.

I’m no food critic, but the unique blend of beans, beef and bun combined for a flavor I’d never tasted before.

I ordered a second burger for a friend: a regular patty topped with tomato, lettuce, cheese and hash browns — another tasty and first-time burger for me.

Our take on the atmosphere:

The genuine friendliness of the staff isn’t easily forgotten. In fact, it could help explain why Unk’s was voted the best spot for burgers in a recent Lee’s Summit Journal poll.

And based on the scores of coloring pages that nearly blanket the walls around Unk’s, and the checkers board, and even the sofa situated in front of a TV in one corner of the room — it is clear Unk’s is a great spot to spend time with family and friends.