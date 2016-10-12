Unk’s burgers best in town, voters say

Good food can prop up a memory almost as much as good company.
Both can be found on your average day at Unk’s Burgers.
The burger joint won a recent poll on the Journal’s Facebook page. Unk’s received 8 more votes than second-place Johnny’s Tavern.
“Unk’s is a special place where as soon as you walk through the door, you’re family,” wrote Dave Gammage after voting for Unk’s in the poll.
Manager Linda Davis said the baked beans, which drip from the “Bodacious Baked Bean Burger” are a secret family recipe. She would not, under any circumstances, reveal the secret ingredients.
“Nobody will ever get to know that,” Davis told me.
Established in 2011, Unk’s is named for Jesse “Unk” Mack.
Davis is Unk’s sister-in-law.
“Uncle Jesse is that favorite uncle you didn’t know you had,” Davis said.
Faye Mack, Jesse Mack’s wife, came up with the secret recipe for the bodacious burgers’ baked beans.
Aside from service, the menu at the family-owned restaurant also deserves some credit. Rather than listing a set of ingredients under each burger, Unk’s offers different burger starters and allows customers to choose the ingredients they want piled on. Ingredients include hash browns, fried eggs and “Auntie’s baked beans.”
At a table on a recent weekday, a father and son gave their order: both asked for the same veggies, the same cheese and the same fries — sweet potato.
Hugo Morales and his 12-year-old son, Hugo Morales Jr., visit Unk’s about once a week. Unk’s has the best burgers in town, they both agreed.
“I love hamburgers ... and this is my place,” Morales said.
Davis said all of the food is prepared fresh, only after customers have ordered.
“We have a lot of love in our burgers,” she said. “And we bring the atmosphere of home inside our restaurant.”
