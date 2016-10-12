Lee’s Summit police weekly crime report

October 12, 2016 Updated 15 minutes ago

District 1

NW SUNRISE MEADOW CIR, 5600 block, October 03, 4:01 PM, Domestic Assault

NE GRANT ST, 3800 block, October 03, 4:04 PM, Assault

NE DICK HOWSER DR, 4600 block, October 03, 5:30 PM, Stealing

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 3500 block, October 04, 12:04 AM, Property Damage

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 3500 block, October 04, 12:04 AM, Domestic Assault

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 3500 block, October 04, 12:04 AM, Warrant - Other Agency

NE MALIBU DR, 500 block, October 04, 8:00 AM, Fraudulent Use Of A Credit/Debit Device

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE & NE STROTHER RD, October 04, 7:43 PM, Assault

NE AKIN DR, 3600 block, October 05, 1:45 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NE COLE CT, 400 block, October 05, 10:04 AM, Runaway - Habitual

NE JAMESTOWN DR, 4500 block, October 08, 3:49 PM, Property Damage

NE JAMESTOWN DR, 4500 block, October 08, 3:49 PM, Stealing

NE CARDINAL DR, 1100 block, October 08, 6:45 PM, Domestic Assault

NE CARDINAL DR, 1100 block, October 08, 6:45 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NE LA COSTA ST, 800 block, October 08, 7:45 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NE PORT DR, 4200 block, October 09, 11:30 AM, Property Damage

District 2

NE WOODLAND SHORES DR, 1600 block, October 09, 11:34 AM, Domestic Assault

District 3

NE DOUGLAS ST, 1100 block, October 03, 10:56 PM, Violations Of A Protective Order - Adult Abuse

NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, October 04, 1:49 PM, Counterfeiting

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, October 04, 2:29 PM, Court Order Of Finger Printing

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, October 04, 4:55 PM, Court Order Of Finger Printing

NE MAGELLAN AVE, 800 block, October 05, 9:30 AM, Murder 2nd

NE MAGELLAN AVE, 800 block, October 05, 9:30 AM, Armed Criminal Action

NW BLUE PKWY, 600 block, October 05, 4:42 PM, Stealing

NE FIDDLEWOOD AVE, 200 block, October 05, 5:10 PM, Harassment

NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, October 05, 7:12 PM, Stealing

NE TUDOR RD & NE BRONCO XING, October 05, 7:36 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked

NE TUDOR RD & NE BRONCO XING, October 05, 7:36 PM, License Plates

NE TUDOR RD & NE BRONCO XING, October 05, 7:36 PM, Failure To Provide Proof Of Financial Responsibility

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, October 05, 10:32 PM, Leaving The Scene Of A Motor Vehicle Accident

NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, October 06, 9:00 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, October 07, 4:04 AM, Stealing

NE DOUGLAS ST, 900 block, October 07, 7:10 AM, Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree

NE TUDOR RD, 100 block, October 07, 11:59 AM, Assault

NE TUDOR RD, 700 block, October 07, 5:30 PM, Stealing - Motor Vehicle Theft

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, October 08, 9:11 AM, Interference With Custody

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, October 08, 4:18 PM, Forgery

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, October 08, 4:18 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, October 08, 4:18 PM, Fraudulent Use Of A Credit/Debit Device

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, October 08, 5:19 PM, Stealing

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, October 08, 8:00 PM, Domestic Assault

NE SAINT LUKES BLVD, 100 block, October 08, 9:04 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

District 4

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, October 03, 6:04 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

SW 3RD ST, 3300 block, October 04, 7:00 AM, Stealing

SW DERBY DR, 700 block, October 05, 2:04 PM, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Service

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, October 05, 3:49 PM, Stealing

SW WINTERGARDEN DR, 2600 block, October 05, 4:01 PM, Trespass 1st Degree

SW WINTERGARDEN DR, 2600 block, October 05, 4:01 PM, Property Damage

NW MURRAY RD, 500 block, October 07, 12:00 PM, Stealing

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, October 07, 1:07 PM, Resisting Or Interfering With Arrest

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, October 07, 1:07 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW US 50 HWY, October 07, 9:46 PM, Careless And Imprudent Driving

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW US 50 HWY, October 07, 9:46 PM, Endangering The Welfare Of Child

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW US 50 HWY, October 07, 9:46 PM, Driving While Intoxicated

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, October 09, 4:46 PM, Counterfeiting

District 5

SW 6TH ST & SW WARD RD, October 03, 3:01 AM, Stealing - Motor Vehicle Theft

SW 6TH ST & SW WARD RD, October 03, 3:01 AM, Tampering

SW 6TH ST & SW WARD RD, October 03, 3:01 AM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance

SW MILL ST, 800 block, October 03, 4:35 AM, Property Damage

SW 6TH ST, 900 block, October 04, 12:00 PM, Stealing

SW 6TH ST, 900 block, October 05, 10:12 AM, Forgery

SW JEFFREY DR, 1500 block, October 05, 1:33 PM, Abuse Of Child

SW MILL ST, 800 block, October 05, 3:38 PM, Identity Theft (Stealing)

SW WHITE RIDGE DR, 1500 block, October 06, 9:51 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

SW BLAZING STAR DR, 1000 block, October 08, 4:53 PM, Domestic Assault

SW 3RD ST, 1200 block, October 09, 1:53 AM, Indecent Exposure

SW 3RD ST, 1200 block, October 09, 3:03 AM, Driving While Intoxicated

District 6

NE FLORENCE AVE, 500 block, October 03, 3:28 PM, Burglary Second Degree

NE LYNN ST, 600 block, October 03, 9:19 PM, Domestic Assault

NE VINE ST, 0 block, October 04, 1:58 AM, Stealing

SW 2ND ST & SW LAKEVIEW BLVD, October 04, 1:43 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked

SW 2ND ST & SW LAKEVIEW BLVD, October 04, 1:43 PM, Unlawful Use Of Weapons; Exceptions

SW 2ND ST & SW LAKEVIEW BLVD, October 04, 1:43 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

SW 2ND ST & SW LAKEVIEW BLVD, October 04, 1:43 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

SW 2ND ST & SW LAKEVIEW BLVD, October 04, 1:43 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

SW 2ND ST & SW LAKEVIEW BLVD, October 04, 1:43 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

SW 2ND ST & SW LAKEVIEW BLVD, October 04, 1:43 PM, Failure To Provide Proof Of Financial Responsibility

SW 2ND ST & SW LAKEVIEW BLVD, October 04, 1:43 PM, Speeding (21 And Over)

NE COLUMBUS ST, 700 block, October 05, 5:00 PM, Burglary Second Degree

SE 3RD ST, 800 block, October 05, 9:14 PM, Counterfeiting

NE DOUGLAS ST, 400 block, October 05, 10:47 PM, Domestic Assault

SE MAIN AVE & SE 2ND ST, October 06, 1:03 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

SE MAIN AVE & SE 2ND ST, October 06, 1:03 AM, Warrant - Other Agency

SW MISSION RD, 500 block, October 06, 8:59 AM, Runaway - Habitual

NW WARD LN, 500 block, October 07, 11:15 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NE HOWARD AVE, 400 block, October 07, 6:15 PM, Stealing - Motor Vehicle Theft

SW HIGHLAND ST, 300 block, October 07, 6:50 PM, Stealing

NE CHIPMAN RD & NE DOUGLAS ST, October 08, 10:18 AM, Assault

NE HOWARD AVE, 500 block, October 08, 6:27 PM, Domestic Assault

NW MAPLE ST, 1000 block, October 08, 11:10 PM, Domestic Assault

NE HOWARD AVE, 500 block, October 09, 10:12 PM, Endangering The Welfare Of A Child Second Degree

NE HOWARD AVE, 500 block, October 09, 10:12 PM, Domestic Assault

District 7

SE OLDHAM PKWY, 1000 block, October 03, 8:08 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

SE 10TH ST, 700 block, October 03, 7:00 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SE BROADWAY DR, 1200 block, October 04, 10:40 AM, Stealing

NE BALL DR, 700 block, October 04, 7:42 PM, Assault Second Degree

NE TIMBERCREEK DR & NE LANGSFORD RD, October 04, 11:59 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SE HAMPTON CT, 900 block, October 06, 8:00 AM, Abuse Of Child

NE M 291 HWY, 600 block, October 06, 4:31 PM, Trespass 1st Degree

SE OLDHAM CT, 700 block, October 06, 8:00 PM, Stealing

NE LANGSFORD RD & NE WESTWIND DR, October 06, 11:30 PM, Failure To Provide Proof Of Financial Responsibility

NE LANGSFORD RD & NE WESTWIND DR, October 06, 11:30 PM, License Plates

NE LANGSFORD RD & NE WESTWIND DR, October 06, 11:30 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SE COLONY DR, 200 block, October 07, 11:48 PM, Domestic Assault

SE TODD GEORGE PKWY, 100 block, October 08, 8:25 AM, Counterfeiting

NE M 291 HWY & NE LANGSFORD RD, October 09, 6:20 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

NE M 291 HWY & NE LANGSFORD RD, October 09, 6:20 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked

SE 5TH TER, 1600 block, October 09, 6:31 PM, Stealing - Motor Vehicle Theft

SE TODD GEORGE PKWY, 100 block, October 09, 10:39 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SE TODD GEORGE PKWY, 100 block, October 09, 10:39 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

SE TODD GEORGE PKWY, 100 block, October 09, 10:39 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substances - Opium/Cocaine/Morphine/Heroin/Codeine

District 8

SE GREYSTONE DR, 100 block, October 06, 7:30 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

SE BRISTOL DR, 400 block, October 06, 9:10 AM, Disturbance Of Public Peace

NE LANGSFORD RD, 1900 block, October 07, 11:36 AM, Stealing

SE SHENANDOAH DR, 2500 block, October 09, 12:30 PM, Fraudulent Use Of A Credit/Debit Device

SE SHENANDOAH DR, 2500 block, October 09, 12:30 PM, Stealing

District 9

SW ARBORCREST CIR, 1200 block, October 09, 3:44 PM, Domestic Assault

District 10

SW LIDO DR, 4000 block, October 03, 12:14 PM, Rape Forcible / Attempted Forcible Rape

SW WINDEMERE DR, 3500 block, October 04, 3:45 PM, Possession Of Imitation Controlled Substances

SW NORMANDY DR, 4000 block, October 04, 5:46 PM, Identity Theft (Stealing)

SW WINDBROOK DR, 3500 block, October 08, 10:17 PM, Assault

Motor Vehicle Crash Reports

SE BLUE PKWY & SE DOUGLAS ST, October 03, 12:00 PM, non-injury

SW M150 HWY & SW WINDEMERE DR, October 03, 2:47 PM, non-injury

SW PERSELS RD & SW MADISON ST, October 03, 4:17 PM, non-injury

NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, October 03, 4:42 PM, non-injury

SE M 291 HWY, 300 block, October 03, 8:13 PM, non-injury

US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, October 04, 7:01 AM, non-injury

SE 7TH TER & SE GREENRIDGE DR, October 04, 7:17 AM, non-injury

M 291 HWY & SE US 50 HWY, October 04, 11:38 AM, non-injury

NW BLUE PKWY & NW SOUTHERN XING, October 04, 1:41 PM, non-injury

NE SCRUGGS RD & NE TODD GEORGE PKWY, October 05, 5:32 AM, non-injury

US 50 HWY & SE TODD GEORGE PKWY, October 05, 11:19 AM, non-injury

NE COLBERN RD & NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, October 05, 11:59 AM, non-injury

50 & NW CHIPMAN RD, October 05, 12:35 PM, non-injury

US 50 HWY & NW CHIPMAN RD, October 05, 12:39 PM, non-injury

SW M 291 HWY & SW HOOK RD, October 05, 1:05 PM, non-injury

SE BLUE PKWY & SE BROWNING AVE, October 05, 2:42 PM, non-injury

NW COLBERN RD & NW BLUE PKWY, October 05, 3:20 PM, non-injury

NE TUDOR RD & NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, October 05, 4:08 PM, injury

NE M 291 HWY & NE DEERBROOK ST, October 05, 5:04 PM, injury

SW RAINTREE DR & SW RAINTREE PLAZA DR, October 05, 7:38 PM, injury

US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, October 05, 9:30 PM, non-injury

NE CHIPMAN RD & NE DOUGLAS ST, October 06, 7:55 AM, non-injury

SW WARD RD & SW PERSELS RD, October 06, 8:00 AM, non-injury

SW PERSELS RD & SW MISSION DR, October 06, 3:08 PM, non-injury

SW OLD PRYOR RD & SW PRYOR RD, October 06, 4:19 PM, non-injury

NE COLBERN RD & NE MUSTANG XING, October 06, 6:00 PM, non-injury

SW 3RD ST & SW BLUE PKWY, October 06, 6:23 PM, non-injury

NE CHIPMAN RD & NE M 291 HWY, October 06, 7:44 PM, non-injury

SE 2ND ST & SE MAIN ST, October 07, 8:07 AM, non-injury

SW M 150 HWY & SW MARKET ST, October 07, 9:18 AM, non-injury

NW PRYOR RD & NW CHIPMAN RD, October 07, 1:24 PM, injury

NE SAM WALTON LN, 900 block, October 07, 5:30 PM, non-injury

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE & NE ORCHARD ST, October 07, 7:56 PM, non-injury

SE 2ND TER & SE BORDNER DR, October 07, 9:39 PM, non-injury

WOODS CHAPEL RD, 0 block, October 08, 10:24 AM, non-injury

NE ADAMS DR & NE MISTY LN, October 08, 10:46 AM, non-injury

NE WESTWIND CT & NE WESTWIND DR, October 08, 11:16 AM, non-injury

NE BLACKWELL PKWY & NE LEGACY PARK DR, October 08, 12:02 PM, non-injury

SW M 291 HWY & SW M 150 HWY, October 08, 12:35 PM, non-injury

NE CHIPMAN RD & NE MAGELLAN AVE, October 08, 4:33 PM, non-injury

SW M 150 HWY & SW REGATTA DR, October 08, 6:29 PM, injury

SW M 150 HWY & SW WARD RD, October 08, 9:07 PM, non-injury

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, October 08, 10:40 PM, non-injury

NE MAIN ST & NE CHIPMAN RD, October 08, 10:41 PM, non-injury

SE 11TH ST & SE RANSON RD, October 08, 11:03 PM, non-injury

NE LANGSFORD RD & SE BRENTWOOD LN, October 09, 10:24 AM, non-injury

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW BLUE PKWY, October 09, 10:42 AM, non-injury

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, October 09, 2:13 PM, non-injury

NE M 291 HWY & NE LANGSFORD RD, October 09, 5:43 PM, non-injury

SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & US 50 HWY, October 09, 7:31 PM, non-injury

Join The Conversation

Lee's Summit Journal is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service