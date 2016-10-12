Lee’s Summit police weekly crime report

District 1

NW SUNRISE MEADOW CIR, 5600 block, October 03, 4:01 PM, Domestic Assault

NE GRANT ST, 3800 block, October 03, 4:04 PM, Assault

NE DICK HOWSER DR, 4600 block, October 03, 5:30 PM, Stealing

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 3500 block, October 04, 12:04 AM, Property Damage

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 3500 block, October 04, 12:04 AM, Domestic Assault

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 3500 block, October 04, 12:04 AM, Warrant - Other Agency

NE MALIBU DR, 500 block, October 04, 8:00 AM, Fraudulent Use Of A Credit/Debit Device

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE & NE STROTHER RD, October 04, 7:43 PM, Assault

NE AKIN DR, 3600 block, October 05, 1:45 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NE COLE CT, 400 block, October 05, 10:04 AM, Runaway - Habitual

NE JAMESTOWN DR, 4500 block, October 08, 3:49 PM, Property Damage

NE JAMESTOWN DR, 4500 block, October 08, 3:49 PM, Stealing

NE CARDINAL DR, 1100 block, October 08, 6:45 PM, Domestic Assault

NE CARDINAL DR, 1100 block, October 08, 6:45 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NE LA COSTA ST, 800 block, October 08, 7:45 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NE PORT DR, 4200 block, October 09, 11:30 AM, Property Damage

District 2

NE WOODLAND SHORES DR, 1600 block, October 09, 11:34 AM, Domestic Assault

District 3

NE DOUGLAS ST, 1100 block, October 03, 10:56 PM, Violations Of A Protective Order - Adult Abuse

NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, October 04, 1:49 PM, Counterfeiting

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, October 04, 2:29 PM, Court Order Of Finger Printing

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, October 04, 4:55 PM, Court Order Of Finger Printing

NE MAGELLAN AVE, 800 block, October 05, 9:30 AM, Murder 2nd

NE MAGELLAN AVE, 800 block, October 05, 9:30 AM, Armed Criminal Action

NW BLUE PKWY, 600 block, October 05, 4:42 PM, Stealing

NE FIDDLEWOOD AVE, 200 block, October 05, 5:10 PM, Harassment

NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, October 05, 7:12 PM, Stealing

NE TUDOR RD & NE BRONCO XING, October 05, 7:36 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked

NE TUDOR RD & NE BRONCO XING, October 05, 7:36 PM, License Plates

NE TUDOR RD & NE BRONCO XING, October 05, 7:36 PM, Failure To Provide Proof Of Financial Responsibility

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, October 05, 10:32 PM, Leaving The Scene Of A Motor Vehicle Accident

NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, October 06, 9:00 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, October 07, 4:04 AM, Stealing

NE DOUGLAS ST, 900 block, October 07, 7:10 AM, Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree

NE TUDOR RD, 100 block, October 07, 11:59 AM, Assault

NE TUDOR RD, 700 block, October 07, 5:30 PM, Stealing - Motor Vehicle Theft

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, October 08, 9:11 AM, Interference With Custody

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, October 08, 4:18 PM, Forgery

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, October 08, 4:18 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, October 08, 4:18 PM, Fraudulent Use Of A Credit/Debit Device

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, October 08, 5:19 PM, Stealing

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, October 08, 8:00 PM, Domestic Assault

NE SAINT LUKES BLVD, 100 block, October 08, 9:04 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

District 4

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, October 03, 6:04 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

SW 3RD ST, 3300 block, October 04, 7:00 AM, Stealing

SW DERBY DR, 700 block, October 05, 2:04 PM, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Service

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, October 05, 3:49 PM, Stealing

SW WINTERGARDEN DR, 2600 block, October 05, 4:01 PM, Trespass 1st Degree

SW WINTERGARDEN DR, 2600 block, October 05, 4:01 PM, Property Damage

NW MURRAY RD, 500 block, October 07, 12:00 PM, Stealing

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, October 07, 1:07 PM, Resisting Or Interfering With Arrest

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, October 07, 1:07 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW US 50 HWY, October 07, 9:46 PM, Careless And Imprudent Driving

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW US 50 HWY, October 07, 9:46 PM, Endangering The Welfare Of Child

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW US 50 HWY, October 07, 9:46 PM, Driving While Intoxicated

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, October 09, 4:46 PM, Counterfeiting

District 5

SW 6TH ST & SW WARD RD, October 03, 3:01 AM, Stealing - Motor Vehicle Theft

SW 6TH ST & SW WARD RD, October 03, 3:01 AM, Tampering

SW 6TH ST & SW WARD RD, October 03, 3:01 AM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance

SW MILL ST, 800 block, October 03, 4:35 AM, Property Damage

SW 6TH ST, 900 block, October 04, 12:00 PM, Stealing

SW 6TH ST, 900 block, October 05, 10:12 AM, Forgery

SW JEFFREY DR, 1500 block, October 05, 1:33 PM, Abuse Of Child

SW MILL ST, 800 block, October 05, 3:38 PM, Identity Theft (Stealing)

SW WHITE RIDGE DR, 1500 block, October 06, 9:51 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

SW BLAZING STAR DR, 1000 block, October 08, 4:53 PM, Domestic Assault

SW 3RD ST, 1200 block, October 09, 1:53 AM, Indecent Exposure

SW 3RD ST, 1200 block, October 09, 3:03 AM, Driving While Intoxicated

District 6

NE FLORENCE AVE, 500 block, October 03, 3:28 PM, Burglary Second Degree

NE LYNN ST, 600 block, October 03, 9:19 PM, Domestic Assault

NE VINE ST, 0 block, October 04, 1:58 AM, Stealing

SW 2ND ST & SW LAKEVIEW BLVD, October 04, 1:43 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked

SW 2ND ST & SW LAKEVIEW BLVD, October 04, 1:43 PM, Unlawful Use Of Weapons; Exceptions

SW 2ND ST & SW LAKEVIEW BLVD, October 04, 1:43 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

SW 2ND ST & SW LAKEVIEW BLVD, October 04, 1:43 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

SW 2ND ST & SW LAKEVIEW BLVD, October 04, 1:43 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

SW 2ND ST & SW LAKEVIEW BLVD, October 04, 1:43 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

SW 2ND ST & SW LAKEVIEW BLVD, October 04, 1:43 PM, Failure To Provide Proof Of Financial Responsibility

SW 2ND ST & SW LAKEVIEW BLVD, October 04, 1:43 PM, Speeding (21 And Over)

NE COLUMBUS ST, 700 block, October 05, 5:00 PM, Burglary Second Degree

SE 3RD ST, 800 block, October 05, 9:14 PM, Counterfeiting

NE DOUGLAS ST, 400 block, October 05, 10:47 PM, Domestic Assault

SE MAIN AVE & SE 2ND ST, October 06, 1:03 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

SE MAIN AVE & SE 2ND ST, October 06, 1:03 AM, Warrant - Other Agency

SW MISSION RD, 500 block, October 06, 8:59 AM, Runaway - Habitual

NW WARD LN, 500 block, October 07, 11:15 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NE HOWARD AVE, 400 block, October 07, 6:15 PM, Stealing - Motor Vehicle Theft

SW HIGHLAND ST, 300 block, October 07, 6:50 PM, Stealing

NE CHIPMAN RD & NE DOUGLAS ST, October 08, 10:18 AM, Assault

NE HOWARD AVE, 500 block, October 08, 6:27 PM, Domestic Assault

NW MAPLE ST, 1000 block, October 08, 11:10 PM, Domestic Assault

NE HOWARD AVE, 500 block, October 09, 10:12 PM, Endangering The Welfare Of A Child Second Degree

NE HOWARD AVE, 500 block, October 09, 10:12 PM, Domestic Assault

District 7

SE OLDHAM PKWY, 1000 block, October 03, 8:08 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

SE 10TH ST, 700 block, October 03, 7:00 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SE BROADWAY DR, 1200 block, October 04, 10:40 AM, Stealing

NE BALL DR, 700 block, October 04, 7:42 PM, Assault Second Degree

NE TIMBERCREEK DR & NE LANGSFORD RD, October 04, 11:59 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SE HAMPTON CT, 900 block, October 06, 8:00 AM, Abuse Of Child

NE M 291 HWY, 600 block, October 06, 4:31 PM, Trespass 1st Degree

SE OLDHAM CT, 700 block, October 06, 8:00 PM, Stealing

NE LANGSFORD RD & NE WESTWIND DR, October 06, 11:30 PM, Failure To Provide Proof Of Financial Responsibility

NE LANGSFORD RD & NE WESTWIND DR, October 06, 11:30 PM, License Plates

NE LANGSFORD RD & NE WESTWIND DR, October 06, 11:30 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SE COLONY DR, 200 block, October 07, 11:48 PM, Domestic Assault

SE TODD GEORGE PKWY, 100 block, October 08, 8:25 AM, Counterfeiting

NE M 291 HWY & NE LANGSFORD RD, October 09, 6:20 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

NE M 291 HWY & NE LANGSFORD RD, October 09, 6:20 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked

SE 5TH TER, 1600 block, October 09, 6:31 PM, Stealing - Motor Vehicle Theft

SE TODD GEORGE PKWY, 100 block, October 09, 10:39 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SE TODD GEORGE PKWY, 100 block, October 09, 10:39 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

SE TODD GEORGE PKWY, 100 block, October 09, 10:39 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substances - Opium/Cocaine/Morphine/Heroin/Codeine

District 8

SE GREYSTONE DR, 100 block, October 06, 7:30 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

SE BRISTOL DR, 400 block, October 06, 9:10 AM, Disturbance Of Public Peace

NE LANGSFORD RD, 1900 block, October 07, 11:36 AM, Stealing

SE SHENANDOAH DR, 2500 block, October 09, 12:30 PM, Fraudulent Use Of A Credit/Debit Device

SE SHENANDOAH DR, 2500 block, October 09, 12:30 PM, Stealing

District 9

SW ARBORCREST CIR, 1200 block, October 09, 3:44 PM, Domestic Assault

District 10

SW LIDO DR, 4000 block, October 03, 12:14 PM, Rape Forcible / Attempted Forcible Rape

SW WINDEMERE DR, 3500 block, October 04, 3:45 PM, Possession Of Imitation Controlled Substances

SW NORMANDY DR, 4000 block, October 04, 5:46 PM, Identity Theft (Stealing)

SW WINDBROOK DR, 3500 block, October 08, 10:17 PM, Assault

Motor Vehicle Crash Reports

SE BLUE PKWY & SE DOUGLAS ST, October 03, 12:00 PM, non-injury

SW M150 HWY & SW WINDEMERE DR, October 03, 2:47 PM, non-injury

SW PERSELS RD & SW MADISON ST, October 03, 4:17 PM, non-injury

NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, October 03, 4:42 PM, non-injury

SE M 291 HWY, 300 block, October 03, 8:13 PM, non-injury

US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, October 04, 7:01 AM, non-injury

SE 7TH TER & SE GREENRIDGE DR, October 04, 7:17 AM, non-injury

M 291 HWY & SE US 50 HWY, October 04, 11:38 AM, non-injury

NW BLUE PKWY & NW SOUTHERN XING, October 04, 1:41 PM, non-injury

NE SCRUGGS RD & NE TODD GEORGE PKWY, October 05, 5:32 AM, non-injury

US 50 HWY & SE TODD GEORGE PKWY, October 05, 11:19 AM, non-injury

NE COLBERN RD & NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, October 05, 11:59 AM, non-injury

50 & NW CHIPMAN RD, October 05, 12:35 PM, non-injury

US 50 HWY & NW CHIPMAN RD, October 05, 12:39 PM, non-injury

SW M 291 HWY & SW HOOK RD, October 05, 1:05 PM, non-injury

SE BLUE PKWY & SE BROWNING AVE, October 05, 2:42 PM, non-injury

NW COLBERN RD & NW BLUE PKWY, October 05, 3:20 PM, non-injury

NE TUDOR RD & NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, October 05, 4:08 PM, injury

NE M 291 HWY & NE DEERBROOK ST, October 05, 5:04 PM, injury

SW RAINTREE DR & SW RAINTREE PLAZA DR, October 05, 7:38 PM, injury

US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, October 05, 9:30 PM, non-injury

NE CHIPMAN RD & NE DOUGLAS ST, October 06, 7:55 AM, non-injury

SW WARD RD & SW PERSELS RD, October 06, 8:00 AM, non-injury

SW PERSELS RD & SW MISSION DR, October 06, 3:08 PM, non-injury

SW OLD PRYOR RD & SW PRYOR RD, October 06, 4:19 PM, non-injury

NE COLBERN RD & NE MUSTANG XING, October 06, 6:00 PM, non-injury

SW 3RD ST & SW BLUE PKWY, October 06, 6:23 PM, non-injury

NE CHIPMAN RD & NE M 291 HWY, October 06, 7:44 PM, non-injury

SE 2ND ST & SE MAIN ST, October 07, 8:07 AM, non-injury

SW M 150 HWY & SW MARKET ST, October 07, 9:18 AM, non-injury

NW PRYOR RD & NW CHIPMAN RD, October 07, 1:24 PM, injury

NE SAM WALTON LN, 900 block, October 07, 5:30 PM, non-injury

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE & NE ORCHARD ST, October 07, 7:56 PM, non-injury

SE 2ND TER & SE BORDNER DR, October 07, 9:39 PM, non-injury

WOODS CHAPEL RD, 0 block, October 08, 10:24 AM, non-injury

NE ADAMS DR & NE MISTY LN, October 08, 10:46 AM, non-injury

NE WESTWIND CT & NE WESTWIND DR, October 08, 11:16 AM, non-injury

NE BLACKWELL PKWY & NE LEGACY PARK DR, October 08, 12:02 PM, non-injury

SW M 291 HWY & SW M 150 HWY, October 08, 12:35 PM, non-injury

NE CHIPMAN RD & NE MAGELLAN AVE, October 08, 4:33 PM, non-injury

SW M 150 HWY & SW REGATTA DR, October 08, 6:29 PM, injury

SW M 150 HWY & SW WARD RD, October 08, 9:07 PM, non-injury

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, October 08, 10:40 PM, non-injury

NE MAIN ST & NE CHIPMAN RD, October 08, 10:41 PM, non-injury

SE 11TH ST & SE RANSON RD, October 08, 11:03 PM, non-injury

NE LANGSFORD RD & SE BRENTWOOD LN, October 09, 10:24 AM, non-injury

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW BLUE PKWY, October 09, 10:42 AM, non-injury

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, October 09, 2:13 PM, non-injury

NE M 291 HWY & NE LANGSFORD RD, October 09, 5:43 PM, non-injury

SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & US 50 HWY, October 09, 7:31 PM, non-injury