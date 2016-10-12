Park clean-up planned for Saturday

Stream Team to pick up trash

Lee’s Summit Public Works Department is organizing a clean-up of litter and debris from McKee Park, 501 NE Todd George Parkway.

Volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the park and along the stream.

Student, Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts service hours will be available. Prizes will be awarded for the most unique items collected.

Trash and litter on stream banks are unsightly, unsanitary, and unsafe for both humans and wildlife. Organic material such as yard waste, food and leaves are also unacceptable to dump along stream banks, as those materials threaten water quality of streams by decomposing and eliminating life-giving oxygen from the water.

Volunteers will meet at McKee Park at 10 a.m. for instructions and to get gloves and trash bags. Lunch will be provided at 11:30 a.m. at the park. For more information please contact Kara Taylor at 816-969-1804 or click Environment at www.cityofls.net.

Council passes sidewalk ordinance

Pedestrians and cyclists who find vehicles blocking their way on sidewalks can now report the problem to police and expect to get the problem solved.

On Oct. 6, the Lee’s Summit City Council approved ordinance revisions to make enforcement possible and rules clear for homeowners. Cars, boats and trailers parked in driveways cannot be parked over sidewalks, blocking them for users.

Police are to enforce the rule on a complaint basis, first by contacting the offenders and explaining the regulation and reasons. Habitual offenders could get a ticket, at the discretion of police officers.