R-7 students preparing for mock election Nov. 2

Through a program called R-7 Votes, close to 18,000 Lee’s Summit students from kindergarten through 12th grade will learn about the election process and the importance of voting while participating in a district-wide mock election on Nov. 2.

The national election day is Nov. 8, and students will cast their ballots almost a week in advance.

R-7 Votes was initiated in November 2008 and is held every four years. It’s a non-partisan effort and does not endorse any candidate or issue.

District staff members developed the program specifically for the local schools. Lessons are tailored to fit the various grade levels.

Students in kindergarten through third grade will vote for president, and those in fourth through sixth grades will vote for president and governor. Students seventh grade and older will vote for all items on the official ballot including national, state, county and local issues.

The Nov. 2 mock election will be conducted online. Results will be available by that evening and announced at schools the next day.

A focus of the program is to help students learn about the importance of good citizenship and being well-informed voters. Depending on grade level, R-7 Votes will cover topics such as voter registration, primaries, precincts and voting jurisdictions, political parties and the Electoral College.

By participating in the mock elections, students will also be encouraged to develop lifelong voting habits.

In 2012, Lee's Summit students chose Mitt Romney for president over incumbent Barack Obama. Elementary school results were not available for 2008, but secondary students preferred Obama to John McCain.

Four years ago, 78 percent of Lee’s Summit students from first through 12th grades turned out for the mock election. A total of 13,737 students cast ballots then.