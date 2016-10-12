Lee’s Summit High celebrates homecoming

October 12, 2016 Updated 14 minutes ago

The annual Lee’s Summit High School homecoming parade was held Sept. 30 in downtown Lee’s Summit. The homecoming football game took place that night, followed by the dance on Oct. 1.

The homecoming king and queen, along with the royalty from other classes, were named over the weekend. The following students were named to the court:

Freshmen: Avery Beavers and Molly Davis

Sophomores: Jillian Hood and Kierstin LaRue

Juniors: Claire Raymond and Caroline Franciskato

Senior girls: Vanessa Anudike, Bailey Murphy and Katie Gray

Senior boys: Gabe Gillespie, Zavian Hill and Austin Polina.

