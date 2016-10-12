City needs help spreading storm drain message

First, a confession. Many years ago, I thought it was wonderfully convenient when I discovered a storm drain at the curb near our little rented house. I assumed it was like a convenient chute for getting rid of leaves and even small trash, until a neighbor told me differently.

And to quote Oprah Winfrey, “When we know better, we do better.”

So maybe a word to the uninitiated is in order (and I’ve seen neighbors rake their leaves into the inlets, so I’m not the only culprit).

In Lee’s Summit, storm drains are only meant for rain and snow melt because they drain directly into streams and lakes. Anything that goes down the drain pollutes the water we use for recreation, and can even clog the drain system and cause flooding.

Kara Taylor, the city’s environmental specialist, says Lee’s Summit has a long-term goal of painting a stenciled educational notice on each of its 12,000 storm inlets. With only two staff people whose duties are very broad, she needs help!

Here’s your opportunity!

Individuals or groups, particularly Scouts, church groups or students needing community service hours, can help. Everything needed, including stencils and spray paint, will be provided by the city. It should take just minutes to spray paint the 9-inch educational notices on a storm drain, and Taylor suggests anyone over perhaps age 10 can get involved.

More information is available at http://cityofls.net/Environment. Now that we know better, let’s do better and help the City educate our neighbors.

Carol Rothwell is a member of the Lee’s Summit Beautification Commission.