Summit Art Festival draws record crowd

Perfect autumn weather drew a record number to the ninth annual Summit Art Festival over the weekend. Artists and visitors from across the country gathered at the fest, one of the largest annual events in the city.

Scott Divens, a Parkville artist, said it was his fifth year at the festival, which took place Oct. 6 through 9.

“I like this venue, with the train and shops here,” Divens said. “It fits my work.”

Divens said he’s been developing his style since attending the Kansas City Art Institute. His welded metal sculptures feature details such as ceramic petals on a flower.

“Fragile nature versus hard industrial,” he said of his work.

Divens and other artists said they were impressed with the quality of art offered by their peers at Summit Art Festival.

Teresa Keene, festival director, said clear skies and lack of competition from professional sports drew the largest crowd ever to the juried show. She said it’s difficult to estimate attendance, but last year they believed the event drew about 15,000, and this year vendors and artists said the numbers were far above that.

Keene said Summit Art organizers surveyed visitors and artists, and they reported the festival was a success all around. Artists from 13 states showed their work.

“Not only were people out,” Keene said. “They were buying and supporting artists and the arts.”

Ginger Radin and Walter Terry of Tucson were visiting family in the Kansas City area. They included the festival in their trip itinerary, along with the Kansas City Zoo, Jesse James Farm and other area attractions. They admired a large sculpture by Nancy Goodall, but decided against buying the piece, as it would have taken up too much room in their RV.

Budding artists from Lee’s Summit’s high schools and middle schools made designs in the annual Stuck on Art project, which included a competition. Teams created portraits with black tape stretched onto paper.

The Lee’s Summit West High School was making a poster of The Beatles, designed for their team by Nathan Bush.

“Just a friendly competition with other schools,” said student Jessie Vogt.

West won first place in the high school division and Bernard C. Campbell Middle School students won in their category.