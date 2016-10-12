Religious exemptions double in school district in five years

Hazel Grove Elementary School had a recent outbreak of whooping cough, or pertussis. As of Oct. 6, seven students in the school had been diagnosed with the highly contagious infection.

The number of unvaccinated children in the Lee’s Summit School District is on the rise.

According to figures provided by the district, more than twice as many students now receive religious exemptions from vaccines as did five years ago.

To qualify for a religious exemption from vaccines in Lee’s Summit, a student’s parent or guardian must object in writing to the school that immunization of that student “violates his/her religious beliefs,” according to page 49 of the district handbook.

“I feel like it puts my child at risk,” said Kelly Hammer Lankford, whose 9-year-old son attends Hazel Grove Elementary School.

Since August, the Jackson County Health Department has received reports of nine confirmed cases of pertussis in eastern Jackson County, seven of which were from Lee’s Summit residents.

To combat the outbreak, the district said in a release last week that staff members were providing additional cleaning and disinfecting of targeted classrooms and areas.

Symptoms of whooping cough in children who have been vaccinated tend to be milder, the district said.

Still, the outbreak concerns Lankford.

“It’s upsetting to me that whooping cough is going around my child’s school and he’s vaccinated but he could still be susceptible to catching it,” Lankford said.

During the 2011–2012 school year, 156 families with schoolchildren claimed a religious exemption, allowing them to forego vaccines for their child or children without threatening enrollment status in school.

This year, there are 326 families with a religious exemption in the district — 170 more than there were five years ago.

“By not receiving recommended vaccinations, it increases the risk of disease in the individual and the whole community,” said Bridgette Casey, the director of the Jackson County Health Department.

The last outbreak in eastern Jackson County, Casey said, was 2012, when 80 cases in the area were reported.

Though there have only been less than 15 cases so far in 2016, pertussis cases in general is on the rise. From 2006–2010, there were an average of 16.2 cases per year. From 2011–2015, average cases increased to 28.8 per year, an increase of 78 percent.

One parent recalls adverse reaction to vaccines

Kansas City’s Brittainy Wise, the mother of a 2-year-old, said she and her son have had adverse reactions to vaccines. She said she will apply for a religious exemption when her son is old enough to attend school.

Wise said that during her pregnancy, her leg swelled severely after she received the Tdap vaccine for whooping cough.

Her son was born premature. He was later vaccinated regularly. After an MMR vaccination at 15 months, he reacted with a fever, distended stomach and escalated heart rate, Wise said.

After the experience and other similar ones, Wise said she’s decided to “never vaccinate my child.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such reactions are possible from vaccines.

Severe reactions to Tdap include swelling and severe pain in the extremity where the shot was administered.

Other problems that can occur after any vaccination are pain in the shoulder, an allergic reaction or feeling faint.

Allergic reactions are estimated at fewer than 1 in a million doses, according to the CDC.

Casey said side effects from vaccines are often minimal.

“The potential risk associated with the diseases that vaccines prevent are much greater than the potential risk from the vaccination themselves,” Casey said.

Preventing pertussis

Casey said the Tdap vaccine is strongly recommended during every pregnancy.

The Tdap is a booster for the series of pertussis vaccinations administered in childhood.

Adults older than 19 are encouraged to get the Tdap, especially if they expect to be around babies, Casey said.

She added side effects of pertussis vaccines include sore arm, low-grade fever and redness or swelling where the shot is administered.

However, side effects of whooping cough can be severe and include death as a result of complications from the infection.

The CDC states that of babies younger than 1 year old with pertussis, about 25 percent will contract pneumonia, 1 percent will convulse uncontrollably, 60 percent will have slow or stopped breathing and 1 percent will die.

In adults and teenagers, pertussis is less severe, with 6 percent of those infected passing out and 4 percent fracturing ribs due to severe coughing.

Sarah Czech, a health educator at the Cass County Health Department, wrote a master’s thesis on vaccine-critical rhetoric.

When children face adverse effects from vaccines, parents seek out something to blame, Czech said.

“I’ve seen that it appears to give a sense of comfort to point the finger at something external … some boogeyman,” Czech said.

Any medical intervention entails some risk, but “I feel like the risk from vaccines ... is so much smaller than the risk seen with some of these vaccine-preventable diseases,” Czech said.