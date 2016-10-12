Breast cancer gives nurse new insight for helping patients

By MAX LONDBERG

October 12, 2016 

  • Breast exam and mammogram tips

    Mammograms are recommended every two years for most women beginning at age 50 through the age of 74, according to the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force. Women with moderate or high risk of breast cancer may be advised to begin earlier. Consult your doctor to learn when you should begin having the exams.

    In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, here are a list of tips for getting mammograms from the American Cancer Society.

    • Use a facility that specializes in mammograms and does many mammograms a day (at least three to five). Ask to see the FDA certificate showing that the facility meets high quality standards.

    • If you’re satisfied with the facility, continue to go there so that your mammograms can be compared from year to year.

    • If you have had mammograms at another facility, you should try to get those mammograms to bring with you to the new facility (or have them sent there) so they can be compared to the new ones.

    • If you’re going to a facility for the first time, bring a list of the places and dates of mammograms, biopsies or other breast treatments you’ve had before.

    • On the day of the exam, don’t wear deodorant, powder, or cream under your arms. Some of these have substances that can show up on the X-ray as white spots.

    • You may find it easier to wear a skirt or pants, so that you’ll only need to remove your top and bra for the mammogram.

    • Schedule your mammogram when your breasts aren’t tender or swollen to help reduce discomfort and get a good picture.

    • A technologist will position your breasts for the mammogram. Most technologists are women. You and the technologist are the only ones in the room during the mammogram.

    • The whole procedure takes about 20 minutes. Your breasts will be compressed between two plastic plates. The actual breast compression only lasts a few seconds.

    • Two views of each breast are usually taken for a screening mammogram. For some women, such as those with breast implants or large breasts, more pictures may be needed.

    • You may feel some discomfort or even pain when your breasts are compressed. If you have pain, tell the technologist so she can try to make the compression more comfortable for you. The discomfort should last only a few seconds.

    Self exams

    The following are tips suggested on breastcancer.org.

    Step 1: Begin by looking at your breasts in the mirror with your shoulders straight and your arms on your hips. Look for:

    • Breasts that are their usual size, shape, and color

    • Breasts that are evenly shaped without visible distortion or swelling

    If you see any of the following changes, bring them to your doctor’s attention:

    • Dimpling, puckering, or bulging of the skin

    • A nipple that has changed position or an inverted nipple (pushed inward instead of sticking out)

    • Redness, soreness, rash, or swelling

    Step 2: Now, raise your arms and look for the same changes.

    Step 3: While you’re at the mirror, look for any signs of fluid coming out of one or both nipples (this could be a watery, milky, or yellow fluid or blood).

    Step 4: Next, feel your breasts while lying down, using your right hand to feel your left breast and then your left hand to feel your right breast. Use a firm, smooth touch with the first few finger pads of your hand, keeping the fingers flat and together. Use a circular motion, about the size of a quarter.

    Cover the entire breast from top to bottom, side to side — from your collarbone to the top of your abdomen and from your armpit to your cleavage.

    • For the skin and tissue just beneath, use light pressure

    • Use medium pressure for tissue in the middle of your breasts

    • Use firm pressure for the deep tissue in the back. When you’ve reached the deep tissue, you should be able to feel down to your ribcage.

    Step 5: Finally, feel your breasts while you are standing or sitting. Many women find that the easiest way to feel their breasts is when their skin is wet and slippery, so they like to do this step in the shower. Cover your entire breast, using the same hand movements described in step 4.

She’s long told her patients that a breast cancer diagnosis is like stepping into a foreign country, where the pace and jargon of appointments can be overwhelming.

Trisha Mock didn’t realize the true toll, though, until her own diagnosis — a diagnosis she has for years helped others to accept, treat and, often, overcome.

Mock is a clinical nurse coordinator at the University of Kansas Cancer Center — Lee’s Summit. She has worked at the Goodview Circle location for most of the last 20 years. She is the right-hand woman to the oncologist, and her role is to help patients navigate their disease, treatment and healthcare options.

This month — Breast Cancer Awareness Month — Mock spoke from her home in Lee’s Summit about the dizzying lineup of appointments for treatments. For Mock and many others with the diagnosis, they include chemotherapy, radiation, surgery and Herceptin therapy.

“With my nurse hat on, I realized the urgency,” Mock said. “But as a patient going through it, you just want it to stop.”

Mock, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2015, is now cancer free thanks to what she called aggressive treatment.

Plus, she’s back to work at the cancer center with a new, intimate perspective on what her patients face.

One of Mock’s patients, Kristen Pierson, had a low white blood cell count one Monday during her treatment in April. She was directed to stay in bed for the rest of the week, but she had been scheduled for a job interview that Thursday. So she put in a call to Mock for guidance.

Mock advocated on Pierson’s behalf, to ensure she could make the interview. Mock asked that Pierson come back to the center for fluids, in an attempt to help her feel well enough to ace the interview.

“She was really helpful and encouraging and said, ‘We definitely want you to be there. We don’t want you to miss it,’ ” Pierson said.

Pierson was later offered the job.

Breast cancer is curable, especially when detected early, Mock said, adding, “I wanted (Pierson) to be able to continue to live life.”

Perhaps the most difficult aspect of Mock’s own diagnosis and treatment was a sense of lost control. But something she could control was planning for the future, and a friend told her about a study that found planning vacations is more therapeutic than taking them.

So she planned a few trips while she was confined to her home that are now drawing near: Belize in January, western Europe in June.

Just this week, Pierson was at the center for a follow-up treatment, where she saw Mock.

“She was very reassuring,” Pierson said of Mock. “She had gone through the same thing I was getting ready to go through. It was very relieving to have somebody who knows what you’re going through.”

For Mock, she said her goal with patients is simple:

“To help people in this moment ... all any of us know is that we have today,” Mock said.

