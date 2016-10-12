Breast cancer gives nurse new insight for helping patients

She’s long told her patients that a breast cancer diagnosis is like stepping into a foreign country, where the pace and jargon of appointments can be overwhelming.
Trisha Mock didn’t realize the true toll, though, until her own diagnosis — a diagnosis she has for years helped others to accept, treat and, often, overcome.
Mock is a clinical nurse coordinator at the University of Kansas Cancer Center — Lee’s Summit. She has worked at the Goodview Circle location for most of the last 20 years. She is the right-hand woman to the oncologist, and her role is to help patients navigate their disease, treatment and healthcare options.
This month — Breast Cancer Awareness Month — Mock spoke from her home in Lee’s Summit about the dizzying lineup of appointments for treatments. For Mock and many others with the diagnosis, they include chemotherapy, radiation, surgery and Herceptin therapy.
“With my nurse hat on, I realized the urgency,” Mock said. “But as a patient going through it, you just want it to stop.”
Mock, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2015, is now cancer free thanks to what she called aggressive treatment.
Plus, she’s back to work at the cancer center with a new, intimate perspective on what her patients face.
One of Mock’s patients, Kristen Pierson, had a low white blood cell count one Monday during her treatment in April. She was directed to stay in bed for the rest of the week, but she had been scheduled for a job interview that Thursday. So she put in a call to Mock for guidance.
Mock advocated on Pierson’s behalf, to ensure she could make the interview. Mock asked that Pierson come back to the center for fluids, in an attempt to help her feel well enough to ace the interview.
“She was really helpful and encouraging and said, ‘We definitely want you to be there. We don’t want you to miss it,’ ” Pierson said.
Pierson was later offered the job.
Breast cancer is curable, especially when detected early, Mock said, adding, “I wanted (Pierson) to be able to continue to live life.”
Perhaps the most difficult aspect of Mock’s own diagnosis and treatment was a sense of lost control. But something she could control was planning for the future, and a friend told her about a study that found planning vacations is more therapeutic than taking them.
So she planned a few trips while she was confined to her home that are now drawing near: Belize in January, western Europe in June.
Just this week, Pierson was at the center for a follow-up treatment, where she saw Mock.
“She was very reassuring,” Pierson said of Mock. “She had gone through the same thing I was getting ready to go through. It was very relieving to have somebody who knows what you’re going through.”
For Mock, she said her goal with patients is simple:
“To help people in this moment ... all any of us know is that we have today,” Mock said.