Rabies case in Cass County means precautions needed

Last week, a kitten in Peculiar was found to have rabies, and 13 people were exposed to the deadly virus.

Cass County and other suburban areas run the risk of rabies transmission from unvaccinated pets. Though rare, with only one reported case of rabies in a human in 2015, the virus is typically fatal if a human begins to show symptoms, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms include tingling around the area of an animal bite, fever, muscle ache and nausea.

Because of the danger to humans, those at risk of contracting rabies, either by being bitten or handling an animal that may have the virus, are strongly encouraged to seek medical attention.

Persons who have been exposed receive a shot near the area of a bite, which works to prevent the virus from infecting. They will also receive four vaccine injections over 14 days, to accustom the body to fighting the virus.

Lee’s Summit has its share of feral cats (domestic cats living in the wild).

Kevin Meyerhoff, field supervisor for Lee’s Summit Animal Control, said the department will trap several hundred house cats a year, either pets roaming neighborhoods or feral animals. It doesn’t try to catch all cats loose in the city.

“We really only set traps when the cat is causing damage to people’s property,” Meyerhoff said.

He said the majority of animals his department picks up in Lee’s Summit are pets that have strayed, and many do get returned to owners. Those that are truly wild, living under people’s decks or in culverts, are susceptible to disease and their life spans are very shortened, only four to six years, where a house cat could live a decade, he said.

Sometimes residents take pity and feed them, but that’s not the best idea, Meyerhoff said, as they become dependent on that person and can expose the human or household pets to disease.

Meyerhoff said a very rough estimate of feral cats captured by the city each year would be about 175.

Meyerhoff said cats that are truly feral usually need to be euthanized, because they don’t adapt well to being adopted. There are programs that catch feral cats and spay or neuter and then release them, which helps keep the population from growing, but it doesn’t solve the disease problem because there’s no guarantee those cats can be recaptured year to year to renew the vaccine.

Still, he said, instances of rabies involving dogs or cats and humans are relatively uncommon. He said that in his nearly five years at Lee’s Summit’s shelter, it has not had an incident with a rabid dog or cat being brought into the shelter.

If someone is bitten by a rabid animal, the virus moves from the bite along nervous system for weeks of months, until it reaches the brain and at that point it enters the saliva of the animal. It then it can be transmitted to another mammal by a bite.

“It’s scary. If it sets up in you, there’s no cure,” Meyerhoff said.

Bats, skunks and raccoons potential transmitters in Cass

Phil Needham, a conservation agent with the Missouri Department of Conservation, offered tips for preventing exposure to rabies.

“Always make sure your pet shots are up-to-date,” Needham said. “They generally only last for a year or two, so every couple of years they’re going to need shots.”

Pets with rabies may act unusual, such as apprehensive, aggressive or restless. An immediate trip to the vet is encouraged, as is contacting your local health department.

Worldwide, rabies causes the death of millions of animals each year.

In Missouri, the animals most likely to have rabies are bats, skunks and raccoons, Needham added.

A small percentage of skunks get rabies but do not die from it. Thus, they may act normally but are still able to pass rabies to pets.

Bats are one of the most common animals to transmit rabies to humans, Needham said.

Raccoons can transmit rabies to pets, and they also are known to infect dogs with distemper, Needham said. Though humans cannot contract distemper, it is an illness with no known cure.

Symptoms of distemper in dogs include high fever, reddened eyes and a watery discharge from the nose.