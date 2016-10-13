Titans top Broncos in double overtime

For more than 95 minutes Lee’s Summit West forward Trevon Lewis made shots that banged off the crossbar, slid across a wide-open goal or disappeared into the arms of Lee’s Summit North goalkeeper Colin Dooley.

That just made getting the game-winning goal that much sweeter.

Lewis finally slipped a ball past Dooley with 5 minutes 15 seconds left in the second overtime, and that gave the Titans a tense 2-1 victory Monday night at Titan Stadium. Besides giving his team an important Suburban Conference Gold victory over a crosstown rival, Lewis’ goal also relieved the agony that had compounded with every near miss.

“I got pretty frustrated there for a little bit and just started thinking what I could do to play better for my team and win the game,” Lewis said. “Eventually I just came in the right place at the right time and put it away.”

Lewis happened to be in front of the net with several other Titans when the ball came his way. His sliding shot just slipped to the left of a diving Dooley, who had been brilliant in preserving a 1-0 North lead from early in the first half into the final minutes of regulation.

“That may have been about his best performance,” North coach Ryan Kelley said. “I can’t say enough about the kid tonight. He was all over the place. There were a couple of times I thought the ball was in but then he’d come across.”

North got its lead in the 14th minute which Mitchell Petersen headed in a perfectly placed corner kick from sophomore midfielder Kyle Rock. Four minutes later, Lewis had a shot bang off the crossbar. In the second half he rolled a ball across an open goal and just before he hit his game-winner, Dooley denied Lewis with a one-handed save.

“Every time he’d come to the bench I’d tell him, ‘It’s coming, it’s coming, it’s coming,’” West coach Chris Brizendine said. “Finally it just showed up for him and he put it away.”

Lewis wasn’t the only Titan struggling to score against the Broncos’ solid defense. Even with the offensive pressure turned up in the second half, the Titans couldn’t get the equalizer until a foul gave them a free kick in front of the 18-yard box. Cole Miesner took the free kick and blasted a shot through a hole in the Broncos’ wall and into the left upper corner of the net with 6:21 left in regulation.

“We got a little too aggressive in the back there late in the second half and gave them a great opportunity on the free kick,” Kelley said. “Cole hit a great shot and there wasn’t much we could do.”

It was a tough loss for North, which had just beaten Lee’s Summit 3-1 last Friday. The Broncos, 14-4 overall and 7-3 in the conference, split the regular-season meetings with their two city rivals. North beat the Titans 2-1 in one overtime in their first meeting Sept. 14 at Bronco Stadium.

West improved to 18-4 and 9-1 in conference. Even if they hadn’t pulled off the win, Brizendine would still find it hard to critique the Titans’ performance.

“No matter what I thought we player rather well, and so did they,” Brizendine said. “That was a high-energy game and it was fun to be a part of.”