Dig for the Cure takes on special meaning for Titans

Baylie Andersen stood side by side with her mother Tuesday for a ceremony honoring cancer survivors and fighters. She sang the national anthem and then joined her Lee’s Summit West volleyball teammates for a match against crosstown rival Lee’s Summit.

If anyone can appreciate what the annual Dig for the Cure game means to both the players and the people they’re playing for, it would be Andersen.

“It was emotional,” Andersen said. “It was very hard to go from the emotional aspect of supporting my mom and being there in the procession and going out into the game. I just kept thinking the whole time that her happiest moments are when she sees me happy and there’s nothing more I want to do than give her those happy moments.”

Andersen finds happiness and strength on the floor surrounded by her Titan teammates, and it was a happy night for all of them as well. West won in two sets, rallying to take the first set 25-22 and dominating from the start in taking the second one 25-14 in front of a large and loud crowd at the Titans’ Fieldhouse.

Dig for the Cure has always been more than a volleyball game and the ninth edition was no different. Items up for bid in a silent auction ringed the upper level of the gym along with prizes for a raffle. Many in the crowd wore gray and pink T-shirts sold for the event and both teams had pink in their uniforms.

Event organizers said this year’s event will raise more than $30,000 for Gilda’s Club Kansas City and Cancer Action, which supply support for cancer patients and their families, and the family of Lee’s Summit West graduate Sam Smith, who is fighting the disease.

Andersen’s mother, Alicia, is battling cholangiocarcinoma, a cancer which attacks the bile ducts. Alicia Andersen played volleyball at Iowa State, and all the Titans had the No. 13 that she wore as a player on her sleeve as a show of support.

“My team is probably the most supportive aspect in my life,” Andersen said. “They always have my back, they see me at my worst, they see me at my best and they are always there to support and love on me.”

“I knew this night would be full of emotion,” West volleyball coach Jennifer Morgan said. “The girls love Baylie and her family. That’s such a hard thing that her family’s going through. So the focus tonight really wasn’t on a volleyball match. The focus was on supporting them as much as we can.”

Morgan feared that emotion, the big crowd and all the other activities associated with the event might affect the Titans’ focus, and at first it did. Lee’s Summit, powered by kills from Randi Johnson and Claire Wagner and solid blocking, jumped out to a 12-6 lead in the first set.

The Titans didn’t take the lead until a 7-1 run put them up 21-20. After battling through two ties, the Titans closed out the set with three straight points, two of them on hits from senior middle blocker Kayla Brumley.

“I think that happens to us every year at Dig for the Cure,” Brumley said. “We get a little bit rattled and then once we get to playing, we remember what we’re here to do and what it means to the people who are watching. “And then we step up our game.”

The Titans took control of the second set early with an 8-4 opening and pushed its lead to 14-7 on a kill by Miana Wallace that just caught the sideline. Lee’s Summit never came closer than seven points after that.

Wallace and Erin Waltz had six kills each to lead the Titans, and Andersen and Brumley each had five. Wagner had seven kills and Johnson added six to lead Lee’s Summit.

In the days before the match, the two teams met at Andersen’s house to decorate pumpkins to put on display. Andersen said she and her family were touched by the show of support, as were the teammates who have rallied to support her.

“Everybody on the team had a special connection with this game tonight,” Brumley said. “Having her help organize it … that meant a lot to us. We know how much that meant to her, too.”