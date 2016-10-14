Broncos boys tennis team receives honor from NAIA

The Lee's Summit North High School boys tennis program was recently named the 2016 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Team of Character. This national award will be presented to members of the Bronco tennis team at the annual NAIA Champions of Character luncheon Nov. 7 at the Kansas City Convention Center Grand Ballroom.

The award reflects the tennis program's emphasis on giving back to the community as well as its demonstration of the NAIA's five core values: integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.

The tennis team, lead by head tennis coach Stu Reece, has provided more than 500 free tennis lessons to elementary and middle school students throughout both the Lee's Summit and Kansas City area over the past year.