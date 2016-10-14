Public comments at council vital to our democracy

More than seven years of attending city council meetings – many of those years as a member of the press corps – lends itself to a myriad of memories.

The packed chambers when Red Development was asking for Tax Increment Financing (and Nick Swearngin’s famous “not just no, but hell no,” vote); passing of the guard from Karen Messerli to Randy Rhoads; epic battles between Ed Cockrell and just about everyone on the dais, and one particular exchange that led to a councilman slipping an unsavory term into the televised meeting aimed at Cockrell.

In between, a long line of Boy Scout troop visits, proclamations, promises, pandering, peace offerings and public comments. The latter of which, potentially, is the most vital to the core of our democracy.

Which is why we need to be in front of preserving it.

Public comments have taken some odd twists and turns since 2010, from the length of time we are allowing the public to speak (stated rules on the agenda say it should be kept to 10 minutes, but no individual rules are posted) to topics that may or may not be “allowed” during this time. If a public hearing is scheduled for a particular project, public comments should be reserved to that time.

Otherwise, public comments have generally been accepted for items in front of the council or to discuss other topics.

In those seven-plus years, I don’t believe I have ever heard a resident call for the resignation of a council member. It’s not unheard of to call out council members during public comments. In fact, it kind of comes with the territory.

Most sitting council members have come under public fire from time to time. There was even a rumored recall effort last year based on a single vote from a councilman. When these items are addressed at council, it can make us squirm a bit. We balance how we feel for and toward a particular elected official with what is being said during those precious few minutes we allow the citizenry to address the dais.

Louise Horner was one who recently made that seemingly long walk from her chair in the chambers to the microphone. She laid out her case for why she wanted District 4 council member Chris Moreno to resign.

The $64,000 question is this: Should residents like Horner be able to voice their personal opinions about council members during these public comments?

Before Horner made her opinions known, Mayor Randy Rhoads delivered a rare message on the topic of public comments, saying in part that this time is set aside for citizens to address the council on city issues and that residents should “respect the office of the mayor and the city council members.”

“Display a level of respect and decorum,” Rhoads reminded those in the audience, as well as those watching at home and any future online viewers.

Let us not overlook that respect and decorum starts at the dais. It should be practiced there, first, so that others will follow.

Elected officials who set that example will certainly find a citizenry behind it willing and able to follow suit and reciprocate.

Have we seen what our mayor is asking of the citizens from those to his left and right? It’s a fair question to ask.

The Rules Committee will likely take up the topic of public comments at its Oct. 24 meeting (5 p.m., City Council chambers).

If you have feedback about how your voice should be heard at city council, that will be the place to start.

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com.