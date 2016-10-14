Brunk bounces back for all-state finish

A disappointing opening round dashed Lee’s Summit senior Skylar Brunk’s hopes for a state title. She wouldn’t, however, let it dash her spirit.

After beginning the Class 2 state girls golf tournament Monday with an 84, Brunk rebounded Tuesday to shoot an 8-over 79 and take 13th place and earn all-state honors for a second straight year. Her two-day total of 163 made her the first two-time all-state golfer from Lee’s Summit, and that helped ease the sting of her poor start at the Columbia Country Club.

“She had a great attitude,” Lee’s Summit girls golf coach Jim Mellody said. “We went out for dinner that night and she said, ‘Well my bad day’s out of the way.’ She wasn’t worried about anything. She was calm and cool.”

Mellody said Brunk kept her cool during Monday’s round, even after a rough three-hole stretch ballooned her score. She took a double bogey on the fifth hole, another double bogey on No. 6 and a triple bogey on No. 7. On one hole she missed an easy putt and three-putted; two duffed shots cost her on another.

“It just one of those things where if it could go wrong it went wrong,” Mellody said. “The rest of the day she hung in there. It was just those three bad holes that got her.”

Brunk, who recorded the two lowest scores ever by a Lee’s Summit girls golfer when she went 76-77 for a sixth-place 153 in last year’s state tournament at Springfield’s Rivercut Golf Course, found herself buried in 25th place after that first round, 10 spots from making all-state. With the title out of the question, getting a medal became her goal.

“We just kind of talked about shooting in the 70s and seeing what would happen because we knew some of those girls ahead of her would back up a little bit,” Mellody said.

Brunk did her part with a nearly trouble-free round. She birdied two holes, parred six and collected 10 bogeys. In the process, she leaped past 12 other girls to get that medal.

When Brunk left the 18th green she knew she had a good score and Mellody expected her to move up a bit. But there was still a little nervous scoreboard watching to make sure she had moved up enough.

“We started looking at the scores and we started counting how many were ahead of her,” Mellody said. “She was in 13th and the three girls behind her she had beaten all of them, too. We were all, Oh my goodness, you did it Skylar.’ And she was beyond excited.”

Mellody credited Brunk’s strong finish to her mental toughness, a trait that helped her become a four-time state qualifier for the Tigers.

“She knows there are going to be bad shots, there are going to be bad holes,” Mellody said. “It doesn’t make or break a round unless you let it. And even the other coaches were talking about how tough she is.”

McKenna Rice of Lee’s Summit West shot an 87 and an 83 and finished in a tie for 26th with a 170 total. Rice, a sophomore, was in her second consecutive state tournament. West junior Faith Beaty took 60th after shooting a 94 and a 93 to finish at 187.

EAGLES PLACE: Summit Christian Academy senior Carlie Queen finished tied for 36th in the Class 1 state tournament at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield. Queen, a two-time state qualifier, shot a 94 both days for a 188 total.

SCA’s Sarah Blumer shot a 109 and a 92 for a 201 total and placed 60th.