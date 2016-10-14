Sun fuels growth for MC Power

A Lee’s Summit company’s future shines bright in the solar energy field.

MC Power is building a “community solar garden” that will enable homeowners and businesses to invest in a solar farm. The project, for Independence Power & Light, is one of many the fast-growing company has underway.

MC Power, which has its national headquarters at 4031 Lakewood Way, does business throughout the United States. Its work includes general contracting for commercial buildings, and electrical designing for energy efficiency retrofits such as LED lighting or solar panels. It also builds solar “farms” for utilities, including sites at Butler, Macon, Trenton, Rolla and Waynesville.

Earlier this month, construction began on the Independence project, which will cover about 22 acres in its first phase and power several hundred households a year. Construction is expected to take eight weeks.

Individual homeowners or businesses are subscribing to a share of the solar farm being built in Independence by paying a slightly higher rate to the utility, said Tony Ross, MC Power founder and CEO. MC Power takes the project through development, land acquisition, permitting and legal work and construction. It then sells them to a partner firm, Gardner Capital, based in Springfield. Even after the sale, MC Power continues to maintain and operate them.

That gives consumers three benefits: Under the arrangement, their electric rate is locked in for 25 years, they get the “feel good” of doing the right thing and businesses can get credit for reducing their “carbon foot print,” said Ross.

Annually it builds about four or five project on the Independence Power & Light scale, Ross said.

Leon Daggett, director of the utility owned by Independence, said the project was partly the result of a directive of the Independence City Council to make the city more environmentally responsible.

The utility already has converted from coal to natural gas or fuel oil, Daggett said, and gets a portion of power from wind. Daggett said his utility had been negotiating with MC Power for several years, waiting for the cost and efficiency of solar to improve to where it made economic sense for the utility.

Households in the program voluntarily pay about $1.60 more per month, Daggett said, but the price of energy could easily climb higher than that over the next 10 or 20 years.

By going this route, customers who want solar energy can avoid having solar panels installed on their homes’ roofs, which is more expensive. Worry about maintenance or things like storm damage is also lifted.

“I think it’s going to be a good deal, plus you’re helping the environment,” Daggett said.

Daggett and Ross said that efficiency of solar panels keep improving, driving the cost of producing electricity down. Ross said it’s already nearly as low as that of fossil fuels, and he expects it to be the equal within several years.

Ross said the company, serving as general contractor, can design and construct a building from start to finish, resulting in cost and scheduling efficiencies.

While it’s not necessarily well-known in Lee’s Summit, the company is a recognized name in solar construction. High-profile local projects include the solar panel and lighting for the gateway monument on Interstate 470 and View High Drive, and the solar system for the Kansas City IKEA store. The latter led to work designing and building solar power for about a dozen big box stores in North Carolina, said Loren Williamson senior vice president of development.

Ross previously worked for American Compressed Steel, a large industrial scrap metal business that his family had operated since the 1950s. It was sold in 2008, and Ross briefly retired before realizing he still wanted to work. Inspired by seeing the glaciers melting on a cruise to Alaska, he decided he wanted to do something about global warming.

With his background in recycling, he already had a strong background using environmentally sound practices, so he was drawn to solar energy. At first, his plan was to build solar-powered recharging stations for electric cars, but the technology and markets weren’t ready.

Recharging stations are part of the building it bought in an office park a year ago.

Out front of the headquarters is a charging station for electric cars, and on the patio is a solar-powered charging station for devices, for use when employees want to work outside. Ross said the location will enable more expansion into nearby buildings.

Under its business model the general contracting side of the business is “stability” while solar energy provides an engine for “growth,” Williamson said.

We walk the walk,” Williamson said of the headquarters building.

Ross said the resources in Lee’s Summit are phenomenal.

Many of his employees live Lee’s Summit or Jackson County, he said. He said the company is active in community causes; employees volunteer for Oktoberfest and other events.

The company has grown from eight employees six years ago to 50 today, and Ross credits his employees’ dedication and expertise for is success.

“It isn’t about me, it’s about everybody who helps us,” Ross said. “Our business isn’t about tax incentives, it’s about relationships.”