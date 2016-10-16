Tracy Kinsey joining team at Bishop-McCann

Lee’s Summit resident Tracy Kinsey is joining the executive team of event/meeting/incentive program producer Bishop-McCann as vice-president of sales and marketing.

Kinsey previously spent about 15 years at Microsoft, where he helped build successful large-scale corporate programs, according to a Bishop-McCann press release.

“Tracy adds powerful expertise to Bishop-McCann’s recent success of providing services to many of the top companies in the country,” said Rob Adams, Bishop-McCann’s president and CEO.

Adams said Kinsey has a track record of growing businesses with proven impact and return on investment.

The appointment was announced along with that of Kendra Murray as vice-president of meetings and incentives.

“Our clients are increasingly asking us for even deeper partnerships and to be a part of their business, to participate on their teams, to come to the table with shared goals around the growth of their business,” said Adams, who previously knew Kinsey at Microsoft.

“To accomplish this, our industry needs change. It isn’t enough to provide a great meeting planning experience. The industry needs even greater accountability for a client’s growth, profitability and overall success.”

That belief, he said, led the company to look for team members who would “fit in with our ethos of building meaningful relationships and delivering exceptional service, while creating value and proven impact for clients.”

Kinsey serves on the Board of Advisors of TargetStream Technologies and is involved with education and fundraising around STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), Parkinson’s disease and Hope House. He’s been nominated twice for the University of Central Missouri’s Distinguished Alumni Award.

According to the company website, Bishop McCann’s local office at 1701 Walnut St. in Kansas City is one of four nationwide. The others are in Chicago, Minneapolis and San Francisco.