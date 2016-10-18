National Merit commended students

October 18, 2016 Updated 2 hours ago

Seven Lee’s Summit School District seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship Corporation commended students, placing them among the top 5 percent of more than 1.6 million students who took the qualifying test.

They include Paige Anschutz, Darrin Cottini, Ali Dowlatshahi and Dawson Sims, from Lee’s Summit High School; Maggie Curran, of Lee’s Summit North High School; and Mallory J. Lee, of Lee’s Summit West High School. Miriam Merritt, formerly of Lee’s Summit North who recently transferred to another school, is also a commended student.

Join The Conversation

Lee's Summit Journal is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service