National Merit commended students

Seven Lee’s Summit School District seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship Corporation commended students, placing them among the top 5 percent of more than 1.6 million students who took the qualifying test.

They include Paige Anschutz, Darrin Cottini, Ali Dowlatshahi and Dawson Sims, from Lee’s Summit High School; Maggie Curran, of Lee’s Summit North High School; and Mallory J. Lee, of Lee’s Summit West High School. Miriam Merritt, formerly of Lee’s Summit North who recently transferred to another school, is also a commended student.