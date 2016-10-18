They pass, rush and tackle, too

Through a variety of activities this fall, the Pleasant Lea Middle School football team has focused on integrity and character.

Speakers have visited team practices to discuss character traits like teamwork, family and responsibility. While it is easy to talk and think about such words and ideas, the speakers emphasized, it is quite another to live those words each day.

Coaches also organized two days during the football season devoted to service projects.

“Players and coaches had the opportunity to do just that — show our team’s character,” said Matt Sisk, football coach. “The challenge was to put service over self, if you will.”

Twenty-eight members of the football team worked outdoors Sept. 24 at Pleasant Lea Middle School and Pleasant Lea Elementary. Students and coaches spent about two hours picking up trash and beautifying the two campuses. They also freshened up the mulch placed in garden beds last year by the middle school’s business partner, Abundant Life Church.

The second two-hour service day, held Oct. 8, took place at Lea McKeighan Park. Brooke Chestnut, parks operations supervisor for the city of Lee’s Summit, and one of her employees, Liz Drentlaw, helped organize the day and advised the students at the site.

Twenty-six team members planted 14 trees around the edge of the park, picked up trash, freshened mulch and weeded flower beds.

“These days were such a great experience for the coaches and the kids,” Sisk said. “We have had other coaches at PLMS inquire about possibly doing these types of activities with their teams as the year progresses, so the hope is for more of our student athletes, and for students not involved in sports, as well, to gain this kind of exposure to service opportunities around the community.”

Aside from team-building, the coach added, service stretches students to wrestle with the voices in today’s culture that tell them to look out only for themselves.

“Service to others is a vital part of any healthy community, and we certainly want that for our kids,” Sisk said.