Everything works for Titans against Tigers

Lee’s Summit West quarterback Cole Taylor had an inkling it was going to be a special night when the gadget play worked.

West was clinging to a one touchdown lead against Lee’s Summit in the second quarter when Titans offensive coordinator Sterling Edwards dove into the playbook and pulled out a reverse pass. The play calls for Taylor to hand off to running back Phillip Brooks, who then tosses the ball to wide receiver Caleb Pennington, who then throws a pass to Taylor.

The Titans made it work for a 31-yard score, and from there they were off and running to a 52-21 victory over the Tigers in the regular season finale for both teams Friday night at Bud Hertzog Stadium.

“We’ve had that in the playbook for a while and we were just waiting for the opportunity to run it,” Taylor said. “And it just worked perfect.”

So would almost everything else for the Titans as they snapped Lee’s Summit’s seven-game winning streak and tied the Tigers for second place in the Suburban Gold Conference. West, 7-2, rolled up 438 yards of total offense while holding the 7-2 Tigers’ prolific offense well below its 42-points-per-game average. A big reason for that was defensive back/wide receiver Mario Goodrich, who intercepted three passes and ran two back for touchdowns.

“I think a lot of (West’s offensive success) had to do with all phases of the game, in particular the defense getting us that field position to let our offense really work,” West coach Vinny Careswell said. “We had a lot of ball control. That was our goal to keep that explosive offense off the field and I think we accomplished that.”

Lee’s Summit, in fact, ran off only 18 plays in the first half as West went out to a 28-7 lead. The Titans began the game with an 11-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Taylor. Zach Shanholtzer, made six catches for 142 yards, caught a 64-yard TD toss from Taylor to on the Titans’ next possession.

Lee’s Summit cut West’s lead to 14-7 on the first of two TD passes from quarterback Dalton Hill to receiver Somaj Brewer just two plays after West’s second score, and the Titans saw a long drive end with a missed field goal.

Then it was time to dive into the bag of gadgets. After making the catch and dodging a charging safety, Taylor made it into the end zone and gave West a 21-7 lead with 7:40 left in the second quarter.

“I kind of looked at him and I looked back at the ball,” said Taylor, who completed 12 of 19 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns. “I knew he was going to try to hit me, so I tried to spin and it worked.”

West’s lead became 28-7 in the closing seconds of the half when Taylor threw a 6-yard TD pass to Elijah Childs shortly after Goodrich’s first interception. But the Tigers looked ready to get back in the game after taking the opening kickoff for the second half and marching down field for a 2-yard TD run by Salvatore Garozzo.

A 47-yard TD run by Brooks three plays after Garozzo’s score changed that. So did Goodrich’s next two interceptions. He tipped a ball into his hands at midfield for a 60-yard TD, and sprinted 84 yards down field for another pick six for the last of the 38 points the two teams scored in the third quarter.

“Mario’s special,” Careswell said. “When you put him in a spot to make a play, he is a play maker. He is lighting fast and his objective when he touches the ball is to score.”

Goodrich said it was all just a matter of preparation

“I was watching film on them all week at practice,” Goodrich said. “We were running the plays that they run. I knew he would come back to the back side. I saw it, and I was waiting for him.”

Hill still managed to throw for 153 yards and two touchdowns, and Brewer had seven catches for 140 yards. But for the first time since Park Hill held the Tigers to 20 points in week two, Lee’s Summit’s offense couldn’t find any rhythm.

“They just kicked our butts,” Lee’s Summit coach Eric Thomas said. “About everything that we could do wrong we did wrong, and we haven’t had a game like that in a while.”

The victory also secured West the No. 2 seed in Class 6 District 4 and a home game against Joplin in Friday’s first playoff round. Lee’s Summit is seeded third and will play host to Raymore-Peculiar.