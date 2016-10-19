Titans slug their way to state tournament

Lee’s Summit West softball coach Eric Doane has never been one to pour over stats. But after watching the torrent of hits that came off the Titans’ bats in Saturday’s Class 4 state softball quarterfinal against Liberty North, he couldn’t keep from picking up an iPad and admiring the gaudy numbers.

Not after Lee’s Summit West cranked out 19 hits and earned its first trip to the state tournament with a 15-1 five-inning pounding of the Eagles at Liberty North. Doane has seen plenty of games were the Titans have tattooed the ball this season – the team has a .383 batting average after all – but rarely with the frequency they displayed in the first quarterfinal game in the program’s history.

“I expected our kids to do what we’ve been doing, and that’s hitting the ball and putting the ball in play,” Doane said. “And the stars aligned for us today.”

Lee’s Summit West, 24-7, scored at least once in every inning. After taking a 1-0 lead in the first on a leadoff single by Hailey Reece and a double from Daphne Plummer, the Titans set the tone in the second with four runs on four hits in the second punctuated by a two-run double from Plummer and a two-run single from Maddie Harris. Plummer and Harris both finished with three hits, as did Reece and Makenzie McAtee.

The Titans added three runs on three hits in the third inning, three more on three hits in the fourth and run-ruled the Eagles when catcher Sydney Gardner hit a three-run homer a part of a four-run fifth.

“It’s really nice having a lineup where everybody can it the ball,” said Gardner, a senior who missed most of the early season due to labrum surgery. “You can always expect someone to do something all the through the lineup.”

That was more than enough offense to back West starter Jordan Weber, who held Liberty North to one run on four hits. Weber worked out of a one-out, two-on jam after walking two Eagles in the first. The Eagles put runners on second and third in the second, but the Titans came out unscathed when Gardner scooped up a bunt and tagged the runner heading from third for the final out.

“When Syd Gardner jumped out of there and made that tag for the third out, that was a game-changing play, Doane said.

Liberty North, 22-9, never threatened again until Ava Curry singled home the Eagles’ lone run in the fifth. But there was little they could do against a team that dominated both at the plate and in the circle.

“You hit the ball with authority and you pitch well … it’s a combination good teams have,” Doane said.

It’s a combination Doane hopes to the Titans can take to Springfield for their first state tournament appearance. West will meet Troy Buchanan, 28-3, in the state semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday at Killian Sports Complex.

“It’s very humbling,” Doane said. “I told the girls I couldn’t ask for a better group to go spend every afternoon with. They’re a true delight.”