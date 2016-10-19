Broncos’ offense clicks against Blue Jays

The offense finally clicked for Lee’s Summit North.

After not having put up more than 28 points in a game, the Broncos, 2-7, scored 35 Friday against Liberty in the first half in their 48-21 win Friday at the Bronco Athletic Complex.

“We finally threw it and completed it,” said North head coach Jamar Mozee. “We’ve been kind of saying all year, we just haven’t been clicking. Things haven’t been right. Tonight, we got the ball to the guys consistently. And that’s what happens.

“Guys have been open all year long. We haven’t played one game where our guys haven’t been open. We just haven’t finished drives; we haven’t completed certain balls. Tonight we did.”

On North’s senior night, senior quarterback Caleb Aston completed 18 of 28 passes for 326 yards and five touchdowns.

“Really I’m trying to fight back everything,” Aston said, “but man, it’s a storybook ending, for real. Even though the season we’re having isn’t the one we’ve been looking forward to, I’m more than blessed to be able to play with a group of guys like this. It’s going to be one for the memory book.”

Converting on fourth down proved big for the Broncos early.

Twice on the first drive, the Broncos went for it on fourth down with short yardage to go. It paid off, and North took an early 7-0 lead on a 6-yard run from senior Tori Hicks.

Aston hit another senior, Cameron Hairston, who out-jumped his defender, on fourth-and-goal from the 7 for a 14-0 advantage. Hairston racked up 162 yards on eight receptions.

Senior Da’Ron Davis caught six passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns. On one of them, a 57-yard reception, he caught a short pass, made the cornerback miss and burned by the rest of the secondary down the right sideline.

Mozee said Davis is finally at full strength after battling an ankle injury he suffered in the season opener against Park Hill. The injury forced Davis to miss two games.

“Da’Ron hasn’t been healthy all year,” Mozee said. “We’ve been kind of easing him along. He’s 100 percent, and that’s what that looks like.”

For a 21-0 lead, Davis blew past his defender and Aston put the ball on the money for a 29-yard grab in the end zone.

Things got a little interesting after some special teams miscues as Liberty, 6-3, scored 14 points in 10 seconds. Robert Rawie got Liberty on the board with a 36-yard run.

Because the Broncos got called for unsportsman like conduct on the point-after try, the Blue Jays kicked off from the North 45 and came up with an onside kick.

Thomas Henrichs threaded the needle between two Bronco defenders for a 35-yard touchdown pass to Josh Corf at the 10:06 mark of the second quarter.

The Bronco offense responded with a 65-yard drive that resulted in another Aston-to-Davis touchdown, and the defense essentially shut down the Blue Jays after that.

Christian Carter came up with two interceptions in first half.

“He’s a great athlete and just a sophomore,” Mozee said. “We’re real excited about him, as we are a lot of our young guys. He played receiver for us in the beginning, so we’ve been trying to find a place for him to consistently play, and safety seems like it’s going to be it for the rest of the way out.”

Daunte Walker added another pick in the early stages of the third quarter, and Tony Miles stripped Rawie near the goal line, which Conner McCollum grabbed.

Emill Spriggs caught an 8-yard pass to push the lead to 41-14 early in the third, and Hicks broke a few tackles with a few moves for a 59-yard touchdown run a few minutes later.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for North, which finished the regular season 2-7. The Broncos are seeded eighth in Class 6 District 4 and will face top-seed Kickapoo in the opening round of the playoffs 7 p.m. Friday in Springfield.

Broncos will face the Class 6, District 4 top seed, Kickapoo, Friday at 7 pm in Springfield in the opening round of the playoffs.