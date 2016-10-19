Titans take second in state tennis tournament

There were no surprises for Lee’s Summit West in the Class 2 state girls tennis tournament. After beating a Springfield Central team they’d beaten before in the semifinals, the Titans knew that Columbia Rock Bridge would await them in the championship match.

That’s two-time defending state champion Rock Bridge, which had hammered the Titans 9-0 earlier in the season.

“We knew what to expect and we knew they were a great team,” West tennis coach Todd Wilson said. “We knew we would have to play exceptional tennis, and we knew in doing so we may still come up short.”

Rock Bridge made it three straight titles with a 5-0 victory over the Titans in the team final Thursday at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield. And while that score may also appear lopsided, Wilson said his team played Rock Bridge much closer than the last time they met.

West’s Kelen Caskey and Pranathi Gannavaram lost to state doubles champions Faith Wright and Catherine Dudley 8-3 in No. 1 doubles, while Megan Demo Sarah Duong lost their No. 2 doubles match 8-2 and Gillian Evans and Julia Munsell lost the No. 3 match 8-3. All three games, Wilson said, featured several long games and deuce points.

And when Rock Bridge closed out the match with victories over Duong in No. 4 singles and Evans in No. 5, Gannavaram was leading 5-1 in the third set at No. 2, Caskey was up 3-2 in the second set after losing the first at No. 1 and Kennedy Cross was up 5-4 in the first set at No. 6.

“Had we finished it would have been a lot closer match than the last time we played,” Wilson said. “I was proud of the girls, proud of their effort and proud of the fact that even though they knew they had to play perfect, they competed to the very end.”

West reached the final with a 6-1 victory over Springfield Central, a team the Titans beat 5-3 at that same tournament in Columbia. The Titans took the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles matches and had victories from Caskey, Gannavaram, Duong and Evans in singles.

“We were fortunate to be matched up with Springfield Central, and we knew a lot about them,” Wilson said. “We held them much easier than I expected.”

Caskey and Gannavaram became the first two-time all-state players in the West’s history when they finished eighth Saturday in the Class 2 state doubles tournament. After a tough 8-6 loss to Marquette’s Elizabeth Lewis and Athena Zang in the first round, Caskey and Gannavaram battled their way through the consolation bracket before falling to Eleanor Fay and Corinne Farid of Rock Bridge 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 in the seventh-place match.

“The doubles bracket was loaded,” Wilson said. “To come out of that field and make the top eight, that’s pretty remarkable.”

Wilson said it was a remarkable season for the Titans, who finished with an 18-5 record after their first appearance in the state team tournament.

“It’s been a blast,” Wilson said. “To see the girls come together late in the year and play their best tennis when it mattered, that’s what you hope for and they did that very well.”