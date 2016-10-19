Broncos deliver wrong message to Ray-Pec

With a rugged district tournament on the horizon, Lee’s Summit North wanted to send a message when it took on Raymore-Peculiar Monday night.

North did send a message, just not the one it intended.

The Broncos made it known that the Class 4 District 12 tournament is going to be a wide-open affair – and that Ray-Pec will be a team to be reckoned with – with a 2-0 loss to the Panthers on senior night at Bronco Stadium.

“We wanted to come out and try to make a statement,” North soccer coach Ryan Kelley said. “We wanted to send a message for next week. The message we sent was one we didn’t want to deliver and Ray-Pec sent a message to our team that they are really ready.”

North and Ray-Pec will join Lee’s Summit and Lee’s Summit West in the district tournament, which will be held at West’s Titan Stadium. It’s a tough field with a 2014 state champion and 2015 quarterfinalist in Lee’s Summit and two always-tough programs in North and West. And now Ray-Pec, which will play the Broncos again Monday in the semifinals, has shown it can contend with that crowd, too.

Ray-Pec, 13-5-1, proved its worth with a speedy offense that created several good opportunities around the goal and a solid defense that kept the Broncos’ attack out of synch. North is known for its effectiveness on quick counter attacks, but the Panthers were just that much quicker.

“The guys just weren’t up to the speed of the game tonight,” Kelley said. “We were really slow. Our backs struggled tonight to handle some of their speed. Both of their goals they were able to run past us.”

Adam Collinsworth scored both of Ray-Pec’s goals, and the Panthers wasted no time getting on the board. Collinsworth, a senior forward, took a ball from midfielder Jacob Gaynor in the middle of the 18-yard box and knocked it to the right of North goalkeeper Colin Dooley just three minutes into the match.

Collinsworth tucked a shot inside the far post 12 minutes into the second half and not quite three minutes after the Broncos missed their best opportunity for an equalizer. Midfielder Kyle Rock lofted a perfect corner kick right in front of the goal, but the Broncos couldn’t get three point-blank shots past Ray-Pec goalie Dawson Bailey.

“We hit everything but the back of the net,” Kelley said. “If we had put that in it would have changed the momentum of the match a lot for us. It wasn’t but a few minutes later they scored that goal and I think that really crushed the boys.”

The loss was the third straight for North, which took a 15-7 record into its regular-season finale Tuesday at St. Thomas Aquinas. Then the Broncos start district play against a team that’s beaten them twice this season and is looking for its first district championship since 2000.

“They’ve been close and knocking on that door to get to the final and they’re definitely hungry for it,” Kelley said. “And our boys really need to step up and match that because next Monday’s going to be tough.”