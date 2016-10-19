Tigers open district tournament with win over Grandview

It’s been an up-and-down season for Lee’s Summit volleyball. The Tigers have played well in tournaments, and not so well in regular season play.

“I think that we have a lot of ups and downs,” said senior Randi Johnson, who will attend Kansas City Kansas Community College next year and play both volleyball and basketball. “We are kind of struggling to hit our potential but we are getting there.”

The Tigers have one more shot at finding that potential, and lucky for them it’s in a tournament. The Class 4, District 13 tournament.

In the first round on Monday, third-seeded Lee’s Summit got off to a good tournament start by eliminating sixth seeded Grandview 25-5, 25-14 at the Tigers’ Field House.

Lee’s Summit, 8-20-1, showed some of that potential when it dominated the first set against the Bulldogs. That’s what Tigers coach Julie Carver wanted to see out of her team.

“That’s what we set out to do and we did a pretty good job in the first game,” said Carver. “However, we kind of let up in the second game but overall it wasn’t bad.”

Taylor Stout had six kills to lead the Tigers, while Johnson, Claire Wagner and Courtney Fletcher each contributed four.

Lee’s Summit faced a more difficult challenge against second-seeded Notre Dame de Sion in the semifinals. Sion, 11-7, beat Ruskin 25-6, 25-7 in its opener. Lee’s Summit West, the No. 1 seed, had a bye in the first round and faced Raymore-Peculiar in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

“The biggest thing we will have to work on is our communication, and a little bit of execution,” said Carver.

BRONCOS ADVANCE: Lee’s Summit North advanced to the semifinals of the Class 4 District 14 tournament with a 25-10, 25-6 victory over Raytown South in the first round at the Broncos’ Fieldhouse. North, 19-13 and the No. 3 seed, played Blue Springs in Tuesday’s semifinals.

SCA’s SEASON ENDS: Summit Christian Academy lost to Barstow 23-25, 25-15, 25-22 in the first round of the Class 2 District 14 tournament at Adrian. The Eagles ended the season with an 8-15-3 record.