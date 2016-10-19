City wakes up to bed and breakfasts

Liesl Hays is launching her childhood dream, and that dream will result in a first for Lee’s Summit. The Browning Bed & Breakfast, on the west edge of downtown, is to open soon.

The property is the former home of a prominent Lee’s Summit family. It was built in 1889 by the Browning family, who owned a mercantile in downtown. Today, the home is on the National Registry of Historic Places.

The original family had three homes on that corner, known as Browning Row, said Kathy Smith, director of the Historical Society of Lee’s Summit Museum. Only the main house, which will be home to the B&B, had a kitchen, because the family patriarch wanted his family to come to his house to dine.

According to a 1963 Lee’s Summit Journal article that was celebrating the 75th year of the store’s operation, Elijah Thornton Browning and William Duncan were partners in a mercantile opened in 1888 and known as Browning and Duncan’s, then only as Brownings after Duncan sold his share. They sold dry good, notions, boots, notions and clothes to the townspeople and farm families from miles around. The Browning family played a prominent role in Lee’s Summit history.

“We’d like to maintain the historic nature of the property,” Hays told the City Council at its Oct. 13 meeting, where she got approval for rezoning to make the project possible.

“I’ve had a longtime dream of running a bed and breakfast,” she said at the meeting.

Liesl and her husband, Harlen Hays, moved to Lee’s Summit three years ago from Lawrence to shorten their commute. The couple, who have two children, both work at Cerner.

Because of their children and their two dogs, they decided not to move into the house, Liesl Hays said. But she will run it, along with a site manager who will live on the premises. They closed on the property Oct.14.

After some painting and furnishing, they’ll open in early December after a soft opening in November. They’re already taking bookings.

Liesl Hays said they were fortunate to find the four-bedroom house with four baths, because the previous owner had done most of the renovations needed to open the business, down to making individual keys for the bedrooms.

Hays has been an event manager for Cerner and works in leadership training, skills she’ll bring to the bed and breakfast. She plans to offer her skills in leadership training as a facilitator to companies which might have retreats at her business.

Homemade breakfasts will be served at The Browning.

She’s calling on two downtown merchants, Cameron’s Home Furnishings and Very Violet, to help her with décor based on “farmhouse chic.”

Hector Soto Jr. , with the city’s planning department, said The Browning is the first bed and breakfast to receive approval from the city, but soon there could be a second.

Later in the month, the council is expected to decide on an application for a bed and breakfast on 200 SW Madison St.

Patricia Stiefferman told the Planning Commission Oct. 11 that she’s nearly finished refurbishing her home, which is within walking distance of downtown. Her house was built in 1928.

Stiefferman, who was born in Raytown, also told the commission that it was a lifelong dream to own a B&B.

“I’ve worked on it six years and I’m very close,” Stiefferman said.

The new establishments will be a boost to tourism for downtown Lee’s Summit, said Donnie Rodgers Jr., director of downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street. He said his organization frequently hears from people who want to stay downtown.

“I’m so happy,” Rodgers said. “We’ve been trying to get this for a long time.”