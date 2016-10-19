What’s going on in Lee’s Summit

BBQ and Boutiques benefits historical society

Summit Hickory Pit BBQ hosts its first “BBQ and Boutiques” event Saturday, and will give a portion of proceeds to the Historical Society of Lee’s Summit.

Vendors will have items for sale, including vintage jewelry and antiques, handmade apparel, handcrafted items, architectural finds, re-purposed finds and holiday favorites.

The event runs 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the restaurant, located on 1012 SE Blue Parkway. Tickets are $5 at the door, but there is a special early- bird offer for a first look from 10 to 11 a.m. for $10. Children ages 12 and under are admitted for free. There will be live music and the restaurant will be open for business.

“Past and Present” opens at City Hall

Meet artist Ryan Delgado at the opening of “Past and Present” Thursday. Delgado will be the next artist exhibiting at Lee’s Summit City Hall.

A reception is 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the lobby of City Hall, 220 SE Green St. Light hors d’oeuvres and a wine sampling will be provided by 3rd Street Social.

Delgado is a representational realist painter of faith-based portraits and nature scenes. The exhibit will continue during business hours through mid-January.

Trunk-or-Treat at Unity

Unity Village is offering a “Trunk or Treat” event, expanding the number of such activities available to Lee’s Summit families looking for alternatives for Halloween.

The free event is 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30. It will be held at the labyrinth on the Unity Village campus at Missouri 350 and Colbern Road (1901 NW Blue Parkway), but if it’s raining, the event moves indoors to the Unity Banquet and Dining Building.

Visitors are invited to wear costumes, drink “witch’s brew,” go on hayrides and take advantage of photo opportunities. Goodwill donations of nonperishable food items will also be accepted for Lee’s Summit Social Services.

Operation Kidsafe

Volkswagen of Lee’s Summit is sponsoring a digital fingerprint and photo safety program 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday . The event will provide parents with safety tips and printouts of fingerprints and photos that they can provide to law enforcement officials if the child is missing. The information will not be retained by the organizers.

Training for Warriors food drive for Coldwater

Training for Warriors, a fitness system, is holding a food drive for Coldwater through Oct. 30.

Canned food will be collected at the Lee’s Summit location from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The collection will finish with a “human food chain” from the Training for Warriors location at 1737 NE Rice Road to the Coldwater office at NE Missouri Road.

At 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30 volunteers will pass the food hand to hand along the nearly one-mile distance, requiring about 800 volunteers. See Facebook TFW Food Drive for Coldwater for more information.

Construction detour changes on Jefferson Street

To allow construction, Southwest Jefferson between Scherer and Persels roads will become one way, open to northbound traffic, weather permitting, until the project is completed in early summer 2017.

The construction is necessary as part of the Jefferson Street Improvement Project. The intersection of SW Jefferson Street and SW Scherer Road, which had previously closed for reconstruction, will reopen Friday for this detour to take place.

Liquor sting results in citations

Lee’s Summit police on Oct. 14 conducted a liquor control stand cited three clerks for illegal sales of alcohol to minors.

Three restaurants and 24 retail locations were checked. No server at the restaurants gave alcohol to the underage decoy.

The clerk/server has the primary responsibility for verifying age which is why they receive the citation and not the business. Citations were issued to clerks at the Longview Phillips 66, 3300 block SW Third St., 7-Eleven in the 900 block of SW Oldham Parkway and the Rush Hour, 300 block of SW Ward Road.