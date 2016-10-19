Enrollment increases by 180 in Lee’s Summit

October 19, 2016 

Enrollment in the Lee’s Summit School District has increased by about 1 percent since last fall. The district now has 17,927 students in kindergarten through high school, an increase of 180 over last year.

The 117-square-mile school district serves most of Lee’s Summit, as well as Greenwood, Lake Lotawana, Lake Winnebago and portions of unincorporated Jackson County. The district operates 18 elementary schools, three middle schools, three high schools, Summit Ridge Academy, Summit Technology Academy, Miller Park Center and Great Beginning Early Education Center.

Over the last 10 years, enrollment has increased about 7 percent with an additional 1,185 students added since the fall 2006.

