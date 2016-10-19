School board to consider adding back cut programs

The Lee’s Summit School District will soon consider adding programs that were cut after the Great Recession.

Judy Hedrick, the assistant superintendent of business services for the district, said the economic downturn led to cost containment and budget reduction measures that included cutting programs, such as a high school gymnastics team and middle school intramural sports.

Hedrick said next month, the board will consider adding back programs and services.

“It’s important the board gives us direction on programs they want us to look at to identify costs,” Hedrick said.

Hedrick added that since the 2011–2012 school year, about 160 of 175 cut positions have been added back.

In addition, Hedrick said the district made decisions to increase revenue after the economic downturn, such as increasing fees for rental of facilities and adding fees for student participation in activities.

“Those are currently generating revenue ... that helps to support those programs,” Hedrick said.

Brent Blevins, the deputy superintendent of operations, gave a presentation on the district’s finances during the board’s Oct. 13 work session.

He reported that the average expense increase in the past three school years is 3.05 percent.

“That’s probably not as conservative as Dr. Hedrick and I would like,” Blevins said.

He projected that from fiscal year 2018 through fiscal year 2021, overall expenditure increases will range from 2.5 to 2.7 percent.

Expenditure includes salary increases and hiring for additional staff.

Classroom sizes at the elementary level increased during the cost containment in the district. At its peak, in 2011–2012, the average elementary classroom had 23.9 students.

The average class size has remained the same for the past three school years, including this one, at 22.2 students. That is still .5 students more than class sizes in 2007–2008.

“When I talk to people, they think we have too many kids in every class,” said board member Terri Harmon.

Blevins said that class sizes spiked during cost containment. This year, at the fifth and sixth grade level, two classrooms have 29 students, one fewer than the maximum standard.

“(Class sizes) have come down, but there will be pockets that we need to address,” Blevins said.