Pilot earns prestigious certification for second time

Jeanné C. Willerth, an independent Kansas City-area flight instructor, has been reaccredited as a Master Certified Flight Instructor by Master Instructors LLC, the international accrediting authority for the Master Instructor designation.

Willerth, who lives in Lee’s Summit, first earned the national accreditation in 2014 and is one of only 154 people worldwide to earn the credential at least twice, according to Master Instructors LLC. She is a flight and ground instructor at the Lee’s Summit and Johnson County Executive airports, as well as a volunteer Angel Flight pilot.

She earned national recognition as the 2012 FAA Safety Team Representative of the Year. In addition, she was named 2015 Certified Instructor of the Year for Kansas City, and then 2015 CFI of the Year for the FAA’s 11-state Central Region.

Candidates for the Master Instructor designation must demonstrate a commitment to excellence, professional growth and service to the aviation community, and they must pass a rigorous evaluation by a peer Board of Review. Designees are recognized not only for their excellence in teaching, but for engagement in continuous learning — both their own and that of their students.

The designation exceeds FAA requirements for flight instructor certificate renewal, and it must be renewed every two years.