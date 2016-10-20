Heelusions joins cancer fight

Heelusions, a local company that protects and accessorizes women’s shoes, has teamed up with Susan G. Komen Greater Kansas City to release a limited-edition pink ribbon design for its distinctive heel covers.

Sale proceeds will benefit Komen KC to increase early screening for breast cancer and further treatment of the disease. A launch party for the “A Mile In Her Heels” project was held Sept. 28, and the company hopes to take the initiative nationwide.

The accessories are available for $14 at heelusions.com and feature two color options. The original ribbon design was created by local artist Lauren McFarland.

Lee’s Summit resident Joan Mauck conceived the idea of fashionable heel covers about two years ago after getting into her car and noticing that her favorite pair of heels had been marred by resting on the floor mat. The easily-changed covers not only conceal blemishes on older shoes and protect newer ones, but also give women more fashion mileage from a basic pair of high heels. Mauck launched Heelusions in in mid-2015.