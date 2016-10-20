Profoundly needed upgrades should drive public safety ‘yes’ vote

Fire and police have a large and noticeable presence here in Lee’s Summit.

I, for one, am quite OK with that, too. If and when there comes a time when I or my daughter would need the assistance of either, it is comforting to know that each is most likely just down the road from where we live.

I’ve dialed 9-1-1 more than once to report suspicious behavior or for other police needs. And I frequently see the fire trucks and ambulances zipping down Second Street to either 291 or 50 highways, mostly likely on their way to help someone in need.

Those are the outward visuals we are used to seeing in public safety. Even when they are running code somewhere, it is comforting to see they are close by for us and ready to spring into action.

But what about what we don’t see in public safety around Lee’s Summit?

The vast majority of citizens have never visited a fire station. The citizenry at large wouldn’t have a clue if the fire apparatuses were up to current standards. And virtually no one would be privy to the fact that our radio system is in dire need of an upgrade.

The truth in Lee’s Summit is this: all are desperately needed if we wish to maintain the level of services we have become so accustomed to.

And all will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot as a no-tax-increase bond with a total price tag of $14.5 million. By funding these public safety improvements, your taxes do not increase. But your peace of mind should.

Think about this: Our police and fire departments cannot currently communicate with other jurisdictions as we still run our emergency radio on an analog system. That means if a car chase is entering Lee’s Summit, we must go through dispatch or other third-party communication to relay these messages. The ramifications of existing in this “doughnut hole” of communications are far-reaching and could have volatile consequences in the future.

That Lee’s Summit is the only city not part of the Metropolitan Area Regional Radio System must be remedied, and can be with passage of this bond.

The lion’s share of this bond, the $8.5 million price tag for radios and connectivity, brings us back to compatibility and allows for installation of wireless and fiber connections that will ensure across-the-board connectivity.

Another major component of the bond is replacing Station No. 3, currently at Third Street and Pryor Road.

With a price tag of $5 million, a full replacement would mean bringing this vital station – one of the busiest in the city – up to modern-day standards.

Currently, Station No. 3 cannot house an ambulance, is overcrowded and does not have sufficient facilities to accommodate female quarters.

The topic of a new Station No. 3 building becomes a little complex, though, considering land has not been purchased yet, although the property area is likely close to being identified. We have passed a bond issue for a project on land we didn’t yet own before (see the downtown performance space back in 2013).

That project, as we know, is still in the works. Passing the bond then on land we didn’t yet own certainly put a cramp in that process. And we never did purchase that property, which I am sure increased in price once the land owner knew of its intentions.

Still, the risk would be worth it in this case to bring Station No. 3 not only up to standards but to provide the station and our firefighters with the space and facilities they will need in the future.

The final piece of the bond spends $1 million to replace 85 air packs and other fire equipment.

The Nov. 8 ballot is bursting with ballot measures and candidates. It will be dizzying to read, surely.

In the midst of all the rhetoric, take time to vote “yes” for public safety in Lee’s Summit. It’s a vote that will span generations.

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com.