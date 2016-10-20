St. Luke’s clinic now open in Lee’s Summit Hy-Vee

St. Luke’s Health System has opened its new St. Luke’s Convenient Care clinic inside the Hy-Vee store at 310 S.W. Ward Road in Lee’s Summit.

A ribbon-cutting was held Oct. 5 for the clinic, which offers provides another option for patients who feel sick but don’t have access to a primary care physician. It’s the sixth clinic that St. Luke’s has opened in an area Hy-Vee and one of a dozen planned for Greater Kansas City.

“With the new St. Luke’s Convenient Care clinic, our customers will not only have access to our in-store dietitians and pharmacists, but now they will be able to seek health, wellness and preventive care services all in one stop,” Erin Bailey, Hy-Vee’s assistant vice president of health and wellness, said when the clinic location was announced in June.

The Lee’s Summit clinic is staffed by advanced nurse practitioners and offers immediate treatment for conditions like sore throats, sinus infections, colds and flu, minor cuts and sprains, as well as vaccinations and boosters. The clinic also can refer new patients to primary care and specialist physicians throughout Saint Luke’s Health System.

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, according to its website. No appointment is needed.

“Saint Luke’s has a long history of providing the Kansas City community with the best care close to home whenever possible,” Robert S. Bonney, a senior vice-president with St. Luke’s Health System, said at the time of the June announcement.

St. Luke’s Health System comprises 10 area hospitals and several primary and specialty care practices, and provides inpatient, outpatient and home-care services. Employee-owned Hy-Vee Inc. operates 240 stores in eight Midwestern states with yearly sales of $9.3 billion.