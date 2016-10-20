Lee’s Summit resident named to WGU Missouri Chancellor’s Club

The online university WGU Missouri has created a new Chancellor’s Club, and Lee’s Summit resident Kirstie Terry is one of the 22 members chosen to serve as educational ambassadors.

Members are either alumni or pursuing their bachelor’s or master’s degrees. Terry is currently earning a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology.

The club was created to help the university further its mission of expanding access to affordable education to Missourians. Members will share information about their own educational experiences with Missouri adults who have earned college credits but not yet finished their degrees.

Chancellor’s Club members were chosen based on their exemplary commitment to their school work and community service. Members will attend events, conferences and education fairs on behalf of WGU Missouri to encourage Missourians to complete their degree, and they will be able to network with business leaders.

Like the 755,000 Missourians who have some college but no degree, Chancellor’s Club members are working adults who have experienced unexpected hardships that prevented them from earning a degree earlier in their lives. The idea is that, by sharing their stories, they will encourage others to complete their degrees.

“The students and alumni we selected for our new Chancellor’s Club have invested countless hours to earn their degrees, advance their careers and build better lives for their families,” said Angie Besendorfer, chancellor of WGU Missouri. “What better way to show working adults who are considering going back to school that they can accomplish their education aspirations than to have these wonderful role models who have experienced their same struggles but have been able to find success through WGU Missouri?”

Other Chancellor’s Club members from the Kansas City area are Sherri Brown of Kansas City and Leon A. Cretel of Pleasant Hill.

WGU Missouri, the state affiliate of Western Governors University, is a nonprofit online university established by the state. Its competency-based learning model allows students to learn at their own pace. Rather than spending time in classes with set schedules, students can move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn. The average time to a bachelor’s degree less than three years.

The university offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, teacher education, information technology and health professions, including nursing. The flat-rate tuition is about $6,000 per year for most programs.