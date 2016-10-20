Hilltop School gets new books to open world for students

Andre Montgomery had an important piece of advice for a small group at Hilltop School in Lee’s Summit.

“Where there are books, there are always new places to go to learn about who we are and who we can become.”

Montgomery, administrator of Hilltop, thanked staff and members of Rotary Club of Lee’s Summit, who’d helped double the collection in the small library. It was a project volunteers had been working on for about a year.

At a ceremony Oct. 13, the school had a reception for the Rotary members and held a ribbon cutting. A few students read selections from books, and one wrote a poem for the occasion.

Leading up to the event, a committee led by Joyce Keenan had searched for books to fill out a list of 300 titles requested by Midge White, an aide at Hilltop. Ed Lipowicz built shelves and doors for storing the books. The Rotary Club held parties where people stamped and put plastic covers on the books, which were purchased through donations from the club and Rotary District 6040.

“One of Rotary International’s key areas of focus is the support of education and literacy,” said Kirby Asplund, Rotary Club of Lee’s Summit grant chairman and immediate past president.

Hilltop School in Lee’s Summit serves about 30 adjudicated youth under the care of the Jackson County Family Court, as well as students from Lee’s Summit School District who are on long-term suspension. The district is responsible for administering the school, which also is a residential facility.

Montgomery said the facility lacked a library until that deficit was tackled by White.

“We had books in a small little corner, but it was like the library of Alexandria,” Montgomery said. “She took it very seriously.”

He said often his students often come from a background of poverty, and have no books in the home. Having literature that appeals to them can make a big difference, he said.

White and teachers began going to garage sales looking for used books. Then the school got a grant through the Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation, and the school’s library grew to about 200 books and made a connection with Rotary.

White said the books were selected with consideration to age, reading level and interest to kids at Hilltop.

“ ‘Heidi’ or the ‘Little House on the Prairie’ is not going to work,” White said. Books like “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton have story lines the students at Hilltop find interesting.

Montgomery quoted from studies about literacy, which say that children with homes that have 25 books in them stay in school two years longer, and cited statistics that said middle-class households for each child have about 13 books per child, while lower socio-economic classes have about one book for 300 children.

“Particularly for that group of kids, it’s opening up the world to them, to open up the world of reading,” Montgomery said. “It’s going to be life-changing.”