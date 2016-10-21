Tigers beat up Titans’ reserves

It’s always a pride-on-the-line match when Lee’s Summit and Lee’s Summit West meet in soccer. Almost always.

When the two teams met Tuesday night for their regular-season finale at Bud Hertzog Stadium, the Titans had already wrapped up the Suburban Gold Conference championship. The district tournament pairings were also set, with the Tigers and Titans slated to meet Monday in the first round.

So with little left to play for but pride, West coach Chris Brizendine decided to keep his starters on the bench. Lee’s Summit coach Dave Wiebenga played his, and the result was predictable: an 8-1 rout by the Tigers.

“It was a coaching decision,” Brizendine said. “Our staff decided to do that. This was a move to put our guys in the best spot for Monday.”

Brizendine said he was never tempted to put his regulars on the field even as the match quickly got out of hand, with Lee’s Summit scoring its first goal two minutes in and leading 4-0 by halftime. And even with the lopsided outcome, Brizedine still had nothing but praise for his reserves.

“Those guys that played, I thought they did an excellent job,” Brizendine said. “Those guys played hard and we were proud of their approach.”

Wiebenga took a different approach to the match but still substituted liberally as the Tigers built their lead. He said he had no idea the Titans would go with their second string, and he wouldn’t say what he thought about it.

“I can only control my own program; I can’t make decisions for them,” Wiebenga said. “We went out and played our best tonight and played in front of our fans for one last time. We’re just trying to get ourselves ready for next week.”

Riley Wilson led Lee’s Summit’s barrage with a hat trick, scoring his first two goals midway through the first half. Wilson, a junior forward, knocked in a through ball from midfield by Erik Holm for the first goal and scored on a breakaway two minutes later.

His third goal came on a blast midway through the second half, and he didn’t care that they all came against West’s second string.

“I still consider it a varsity game,” Wilson said. “They may have played their reserves, but it goes on the scoresheet.”

Bailey Oelberg had the Tigers’ first goal and added another in the second half. Caleb Ranney, Max Pycior and Connor Lovelace also found the net as the Tigers recorded their highest goal total of the season and their most since beating Lee’s Summit North 5-2 back in August.

“We needed that,” Wiebenga said. “We’ve struggled in front of the net. Some guys just needed to see the ball hit the net.”

West, meanwhile saw few chances to score until sophomore forward Caleb Furnell slipped in a shot to the far post in the second half. But the Titans were still able to finish the regular season 20-5, and they are still the conference champions at 10-2.

They were already focused on Monday, when the Titans and Tigers meet at 6:45 p.m. in the first round of the Class 4 District 12 tournament at Titans Stadium. Brizendine knows that match will more resemble the tight 4-2 battle the Titans won when they met in September.

“We’re going to be ready to go,” Brizendine said.

So will the Tigers, who finished the regular season 9-7 overall, 8-4 in the conference and undefeated at home. State champions in 2014 and quarterfinalists last season, Lee’s Summit is going for a fourth consecutive district title.

“Everyone is zero and zero right now,” Wiebenga said. “It’s time for the playoff season to begin and that’s something where we’ve been really successful the last two years. We like our chances just as much as anybody else.”

BRONCOS LOSE FINALE: Lee’s Summit North ended its regular season with a 3-0 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas in Overland Park, Kan. North, 15-8, has lost four straight heading into Monday’s match against Raymore-Peculiar in the Class 4 District 12 tournament.