Top-seeded Titans reach volleyball district final

Lee’s Summit West may have been the top seed in the Class 4, District 13 volleyball tournament, but first year Titan coach Jennifer Morgan sure didn’t feel that way.

“Oh my gosh, I was so nervous,” said Morgan. I didn’t sleep well last night. As a coach you don’t have as much as you can control. I just have to trust that my players are going to listen to me and be able to execute what I am asking them to execute.”

Against Raymore-Peculiar in the semifinals Tuesday night, West executed almost to perfection, beating the Panthers 25-18, 25-13 at Lee’s Summit’s Field House.

Offensively, Kayla Brumley let the Titans with nine kills and a .600 hitting percentage. Bella Baker and Erin Waltz also had six kills each. But it was the defense, led by Titans senior libero Milanna Morgan, that kept Raymore-Peculiar from mounting a comeback.

Raymore-Peculiar rallied hard in both sets, but the Panthers were unable to overcome early Titan leads in each set.

“I think who beat us was Milanna Morgan,” said Panther coach Joe Maloney. “We couldn’t put the ball on the floor where she wasn’t there. It was open and then it was closed.”

Ray-Pec’s Sydnee Miller and Janae Thurston had outstanding performances, but West’s one-two offensive and defensive punch were just too much to overcome.

According to Brumley, the Titans had a premonition that this match would go their way.

“I just feel like when we have the right attitude on the bus on the way to the game, that’s the way we are going to play,” Brumley said. “We came excited and we played excited.”

Ray-Pec, which reached the Class 4 state quarterfinals last season after entering the postseason with a losing record, the season 6-18 -4. Maloney though still considered this season a success.

“We weren’t successful on the scoreboard, but if your kids didn’t quit and fought to the very end, that’s the mark of a winner,” said Maloney.

West, 21-11, played host Lee’s Summit Thursday in the district final. The Tigers, 9-20-1 beat Notre Dame de Sion 25-22, 25-15 in the other semifinal. Randi Johnson had eight kills and Claire Wagner had six kills to lead the Tigers.