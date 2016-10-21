St. Teresa’s ends Broncos’ season

St. Teresa’s Academy has enough skill and power to intimidate any volleyball team. Add in a large crowd and a district title on the line, and it’s easy to see how any team could be rattled.

Just ask Lee’s Summit North.

Even in the familiar surroundings of their own gym, the Broncos came out shaky and nervous in the presence of St. Teresa’s and saw their season end with a 25-16, 25-18 loss to the Stars in front of a large and noisy gathering.

“I would definitely say ‘rattled’ would be a good way to describe everything,” North senior middle hitter Mandy Kilgore said. “It’s nothing that we shouldn’t have expected.”

North had played St. Teresa’s twice before this season, losing to the Stars in the season opener and beating them in the semifinals of last month’s Bronco Invitational. The Broncos came out on fire against last season’s Class 4 state finalists and dominated the first set of their previous meeting; this time St. Teresa’s rolled out to comfortable early leads in both sets.

“The noise in the gym was something that was a change for the girls,” North volleyball coach Shelby Hoffman said. “You can talk all day about what’s going to happen on our side and what’s going to happen on the other side of the net, but when you come down to it, you don’t know what’s going to come at you that night.”

St. Teresa’s, 23-6-1, came at North with powerful blocking and hitting from its front row and a defense that covered every part of the floor. The Broncos, meanwhile, made matters worse with several unforced errors. They took a 4-3 lead at the start of the first set, but the Stars responded with a 13-2 run that put them firmly in control, much to the delight of their fans who nearly filled the stands behind the team benches.

“Our biggest trouble was just getting in our own heads and letting the crowd get to us,” said Kilgore whose five kills led the Broncos. “It was a mental game for us; it wasn’t physical.”

St. Teresa’s scored the first six points of the second set and built a 13-2 lead and was up 22-12 when North put together its best run of the match. Kilgore started it with a kill at the net, Alex Haffner recorded two aces and Anna James landed a shot on the corner of the floor that pulled the Broncos within 23-18.

“That’s been our girls all season,” Hoffman said. “They have this amazing bounce-back factor because they do play with heart.”

But St. Teresa’s got the final two points to close out the match, and North’s season came to an end. The Broncos finished 20-14-1 and one game shy of their first district title since 2009.

Even in the aftermath of a disappointing loss, Kilgore could still considerS the season a success.

“I could never be more proud of my team,” Kilgore said. “In my years we have never made it to a district championship, so it’s a pretty big deal for us.”