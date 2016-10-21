Summit Christian confidently rolls into postseason

Summit Christian Academy enters postseason play a year older, a year wiser and on a yearlong roll.

It’s up to Eagles coach Dalton Vann to keep everything in perspective.

“They’re confident now, but it’s a coach’s job to keep them humble as well,” Vann said. “And I’m a good humble-izer.”

It would certainly hard to be humble with the kind of season Summit Christian is having, because no one has come close to catching the Eagles since their season-opening loss to St. Croix Central in Wisconsin. Since that 28-6 loss, SCA has outscored its opponents 430-144 and rolled to a second consecutive Crossroads Conference championship.

Now SCA finds itself 8-1, seeded first in Class 2 District 7 and facing a rematch with conference foe Sherwood at 7 tonight on the Eagles’ home field. The first night of postseason play also has Lee’s Summit playing host to Raymore-Peculiar, Joplin at Lee’s Summit West and Lee’s Summit North traveling to Springfield Kickapoo in Class 6 District 4 matchups.

The toughest challenge facing Vann tonight might be keeping the Eagles focused. Sherwood, 0-9, has been shut out six times this season, including 59-0 by the Eagles back on Sept. 9.

But these Eagles are an experienced team, with a core group of 13 seniors who remember what it was like last season when SCA advanced to the district final. The first steps may be easy, but tougher foes wait down the road.

“Friday night we go up against a team we already had success against earlier in the season,” Vann said. “First things first. We take care of this Friday and then the next Friday that rolls around after that.”

SCA has been moving from week to week with an offense averaging 48 points a game and more diversified than last season’s. It still revolves around quarterback Sam Huckabee, a senior who has thrown for 1,728 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. And they still have a talented wide receiver in Zach McConnell, a senior who has made 60 catches for 1,117 yards and 10 TDs.

But the Eagles have also developed a running game with multiple rushing threats. Malik Looney leads that group with 780 rushing yards and seven TDs, but Huckabee has 480 yards and 14 rushing TDs and Brett Campbell has 369 yards and nine TDs. Fullback Jon Scire, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury, has 251 yards and five TDs.

“I think that’s the tough thing about us,” Vann said. “If you watch film you can say well they can run and they can throw it. And that’s tough to scout for and prepare for during the week.”

Lee’s Summit won’t need much scouting for Ray-Pec, not after beating the Panthers 44-23 two weeks ago at Panthers Stadium. But the Panthers, 5-4, are coming in off a stunning 26-21 upset at Blue Springs while the 7-2 Tigers are smarting after a 52-21 loss to Lee’s Summit West.

“We’ve just got to flush it,” Lee’s Summit coach Eric Thomas said. “Our kids can’t dwell on it. We’ve just got to bounce back.”

West, 7-2, faces the task of stopping Joplin quarterback Jokiem Crawford, who has thrown for 1,216 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 1,173 yards and 22 touchdowns for the 5-4 Eagles. In a 38-25 win over Springfield Hillcrest last week, Crawford ran for 174 yards and three TDs and was one of three Eagles to top 100 yards rushing.

But Joplin will have to deal with an equally explosive West offense and a defense highlighted by cornerback Mario Goodrich, who intercepted three passes and returned two for TDs against Lee’s Summit. And the Eagles will have to come to Titan Stadium, where West is 4-1 this season.

“Any time we get a home game at Titan Stadium, we play well there,” West coach Vinny Careswell said. “So we’re very excited about that.”

North is also excited after ending the regular season with a 48-21 victory over Liberty. But now the Broncos must get by an 8-1 Kickapoo team that is district’s top seed and averages almost 40 points a game.