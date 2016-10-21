A ghostly history

It’s said by old-timers that Cole Younger’s mother haunts Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery. They say sometimes she’s seen at night wandering among the tombstones looking for her son.

Younger was an infamous outlaw who rode with Jesse James, but lived his last days in Lee’s Summit after being released from prison.

“I don’t know why she would, she’s right next to him,” said Kathy Smith with a chuckle. Younger, his mother, Bursheba Younger, and several other members of the clan are buried in the cemetery, along with many others who are notable in Lee’s Summit history.

Smith, the director of the Historical Society of Lee’s Summit Museum, has spent many hours researching the cemetery at Missouri 291 and Third Street.

“I do think it is haunted,” Smith said. “I used to walk there all the time. You could sense there’s some presence there.”

Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street Inc. held its annual Haunted & Historic Places tour Oct. 15. A group visited the cemetery, the Todd George House, a historic residence and other sites downtown.

The Todd George house

Todd George was prominent in the development of Lee’s Summit through several decades in the early 20th century, and served as mayor and justice of the peace.

In his later years, he would walk a few blocks from his home to downtown, dressed in a white suit and using a cane. Neighborhood children looked forward to seeing him, as he handed them quarters while on his walks.

George had a large house built at 408 SE Third St. for his family. Tragedy struck when his 12-year-old daughter, Hardage George, died of diphtheria. When the family held her wake in the home, she rested next to the home’s massive fireplace before her burial.

Flash forward to 2009, when the house, which had been subdivided into small apartments, was purchased by the

partners in Spilker, McKeone & Nelson Certfied Public Accountants. The team renovated the home for their offices.

A couple of unusual events followed.

At a ceremony when the firm was getting a local award for historic preservation, Smith was taking photographs. In the pictures, orbs are evident behind relatives of George, who attended the event.

Depending on whether an occultist or physicist is consulted, that orb is either spirit energy, or it’s a reflection of light off dust particles next to the camera lens.

A couple of years ago, one of the partners came into the office one morning and found the front reception desk had shifted several feet toward the center of the room with the fireplace. Its phone and electrical cords were stretched taut, said partner Lesley McKeone.

McKeone said she doesn’t make any claims of paranormal incidents, but they were strange.

That morning she called their security service to see if there had been any disturbances. There were none. She checked with the firm’s cleaning service. They hadn’t been there.

No one was in the building since the last partner left late the night before.

“It was kind of creepy,” McKeone said. “You wonder if it was something like (an earthquake), but it is a very heavy desk and I can’t imagine a rumbling making it move.”

Macabre history

Visitors on the tour participants got a dose of macabre, but true, history. They learned about the murder of Dr. Pleasant Lea (for whom the city was named, according to one account). They heard about fires that were so devastating to downtown that residents demanding structures be rebuilt of brick.

They heard a brief account of Dr. T.J. Ragsdale, who built and operated Lee’s Summit’s original hospital, in the building at 9 SE Third St. Townspeople used to climb up the fire escape and watch surgery from the window, the story goes.

Ragsdale killed himself in 1935 in the hospital, according to his obituary, Smith said. Later the building became a flophouse known as the Dayton Hotel.

And there was the great grasshopper invasion of 1874 and 1875, explained Sue Hart, a member of the Lee’s Summit Historical Society.

Those two years, Rocky Mountain locusts multiplied into great swarms that descended in columns hundreds of miles long and devoured all the vegetation in parts of the Midwest. Then, having consumed every manner of plant, they resorted to eating clothes hung out to dry and even biting children.

They were so thick they even stopped trains, the engines’ wheels spinning on tracks slick with crushed locusts, Hart said.

Several other tales of spooks circulate about downtown.

Some believe the ghost of a boy hangs out in the building that’s now the location for Main Slice Pizza, at 235 SE Main St. .

John Beaudoin, one of the volunteer tour guides, said one previous owner of the property reported having noticed his son talking to someone. When the owner asked his son who he was talking to, his son said there was another boy there, asking him to play. In another incident, a waitress at one of the former restaurants turned in her uniform and quit, explaining that the ghost of a little boy had followed her home.

“That’s a pretty common occurrence, children looking at people we can’t see,” said Jason Offutt, another guide. Offutt is a journalism instructor at Northwest Missouri State University and an author on paranormal phenomena.

He told the visitors that there’s a myth that ghosts are anchored to a cemetery or building. “Sometimes they’ll take a liking to you and follow you home,” Offutt said.

Do Drop Inn

Up the street at the Do Drop Inn, a poltergeist nicknamed Dewy has been in residence since the mid 1980s.

“I kind of thought it was my dad. He had passed away and then it started,” said Sue Pfeiffer, who now owns the tavern, adding that she has not seen a ghost in the place.

She said the poltergeist was particularly active years ago when she renovated the upstairs loft to create her home.

Dewy became the spirit’s name. They celebrate Dewy Day on Halloween, and created a mannequin sitting at the bar in his honor.

Dewy is accused of a long list of pranks.

The jukebox comes on randomly.

Pfeiffer said she had a bartender who didn’t believe the stories until she was closing the bar late at night, and it started playing a song in the silence.

“She believes now,” Pfeiffer said.

The ladies bathroom door will be locked, unlocked, then it becomes mysteriously locked again until someone tells Dewy to stop it.

The furnace wasn’t working properly, and the technician couldn’t find anything wrong. After several return trips it was suggested he talk to Dewy. He did and the problem cleared up.

A calculator one day kept running on its own. A regular customer said “Oh, that’s just Dewy” and explained who Dewy was to a new customer. The new customer left and never came back.

Lights come on and off when no one is near switches.

Pfeiffer came in one day to open the tavern and found a water glass covered with frost sitting on the bar. They do not frost the mugs at the Do Drop Inn.

Pfeiffer said every so often water weeps out of the bottom of bar, covering an area about a foot wide and 12 feet long, always at the same spot. She’s had plumbers and customers look at pipes for leaks but none can be found. Left alone, the water dries up until the next time.

“He’s never mean, and sometimes he’s quiet for long periods, but it’s always the same things that happen over again,” Pfeiffer said. “I’ve lived it.”