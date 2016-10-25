A lesson on Buffalo Soldiers

October 25, 2016 Updated 43 minutes ago

“Buffalo Soldiers” from the Alexander/Madison Chapter of Greater Kansas City /Leavenworth Area 9th & 10th (Horse) Calvary Association recently shared some history with students at Summit Christian Academy. Pictured (from left) are Donna Madison, treasurer; John W. Bruce, president, and Lena Bruce, educational coordinator.

PHOTO PROVIDED

After studying “American History, Transforming the South & West in the late 1800s,” a group of history students at Summit Christian Academy had the opportunity learn experientially about the Buffalo Soldiers.

Trooper John W. Bruce, Lena Bruce and Donna Madison presented the Buffalo Soldier story to several SCA history classes. They explained the creation of the black units, how they dressed, their heroic contributions and how they were named the Buffalo Soldiers.

The Buffalo Soldiers were members of the 10th Cavalry formed at Fort Leavenworth in 1866. They protected settlers during the westward expansion.

Join The Conversation

Lee's Summit Journal is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service