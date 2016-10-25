A lesson on Buffalo Soldiers

After studying “American History, Transforming the South & West in the late 1800s,” a group of history students at Summit Christian Academy had the opportunity learn experientially about the Buffalo Soldiers.

Trooper John W. Bruce, Lena Bruce and Donna Madison presented the Buffalo Soldier story to several SCA history classes. They explained the creation of the black units, how they dressed, their heroic contributions and how they were named the Buffalo Soldiers.

The Buffalo Soldiers were members of the 10th Cavalry formed at Fort Leavenworth in 1866. They protected settlers during the westward expansion.