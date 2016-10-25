Winter Swim League open house is Nov. 19 at aquatic center

The Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center will host a Winter Swim League open house and registration from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 19 at the center, 3498 S.W. Windemere Drive. Those attending the free event will have the opportunity to speak with league coaches, try on swimsuits and learn more about the community program.

In addition to the swim leagues, the Aquatic Center offers American Red Cross swim lessons for a variety of levels, swim team conditioning, aqua aerobics and diving instruction. The center also has an inflatable Wibit play area available on days when school is not in session from 8 a.m. to noon, including Dec. 22, 23, 27, 28, 29 and 30 and Jan. 2. Admission for the Wibit is $4 per person.

The center offers open swim times and is available for birthday parties and special events. For more information, visit aq.lsr7.org or call 816-986-1465.