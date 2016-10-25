5K event draws 1,000 participants, raises about $45,000 for education foundation

Race for the Future, a 5K run/walk held Oct. 8 at Lee’s Summit West High School, raised about $45,000 to benefit the Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation and the Carrie Foresee Memorial Scholarship Fund.

A total of 880 runners and walkers registered for the 5K event. An additional 71 registered as Dream Partners, and 77 more participated in the Kid’s Dash.

Proceeds over the race’s 20-year history are close to $420,000.

A competition for student/staff participation (including runners, walkers and staff volunteers) was held on race day among Lee’s Summit district schools. Westview Elementary School won first-place honors with 103 staff members and students participating in the 5K. Second place went to Hazel Grove Elementary School.

Each school receives a traveling trophy. The first-place also school receives a $1,000 grant and the second place school receives a $500 grant from the Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation.

The Carrie Foresee Scholarship Fund was established in memory of Carrie Foresee, a former Lee’s Summit High School student. She died Sept. 3, 1996, of injuries suffered in a car accident. Funds from Race for the Future support scholarship opportunities for graduating seniors as well as classroom grants and technology.